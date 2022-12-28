Fire in Lima’s Town Square

Lima, Shawnee, and American Township Fire Departments were on the scene of a fire at 57 Town Square on Tuesday morning. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station.

A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.

Scroll down for more of the story

Heavy smoke and fire damage were reported to the second and third floors of the structure, although the LFD spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that it was “too early” to come up with an actual dollar estimate.

It is believed an electrical issue associated with a fan was the cause of the blaze.

According to a statement published on Facebook by Woof Boom Radio Lima, no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

“We’d like to express our most sincere thanks and gratitude to the Lima Fire Department, American Township Fire Department and the Shawnee Fire Department for their quick response and swift actions,” the statement read. “Our building did suffer damages but none of our radio stations were impacted by the fire and are still broadcasting.”

In the statement, Woof Boom Radio Lima also expressed its appreciation to community members who have reached out in the wake of the incident.

“We’re truly fortunate to be part of this community,” the statement read.