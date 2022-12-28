ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Fire in Lima’s Town Square

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iD9Be_0jvky6yo00
Lima, Shawnee, and American Township Fire Departments were on the scene of a fire at 57 Town Square on Tuesday morning. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station.

A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.

Scroll down for more of the story

Heavy smoke and fire damage were reported to the second and third floors of the structure, although the LFD spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that it was “too early” to come up with an actual dollar estimate.

It is believed an electrical issue associated with a fan was the cause of the blaze.

According to a statement published on Facebook by Woof Boom Radio Lima, no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

“We’d like to express our most sincere thanks and gratitude to the Lima Fire Department, American Township Fire Department and the Shawnee Fire Department for their quick response and swift actions,” the statement read. “Our building did suffer damages but none of our radio stations were impacted by the fire and are still broadcasting.”

In the statement, Woof Boom Radio Lima also expressed its appreciation to community members who have reached out in the wake of the incident.

“We’re truly fortunate to be part of this community,” the statement read.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1400 block of North West Street, Lima —Officers responded to a call of domestic violence in progress Wednesday. North Baxter Street at West North Street, Lima —A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday. 800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima —A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday....
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Reminder on what to do if water pipes burst

LIMA — The City of Lima is reminding community members to be careful of water damage. Over the weekend, low temperatures in the area did cause some community members to experience frozen pipes in their homes. “If you have frozen pipes in your residence and you are waiting for...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Fire departments throughout NW Ohio share in grant funds

COLUMBUS — Ten fire departments throughout Putnam County will share in more than $360,000 in grant funds released Wednesday by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office to assist first responders in upgrading to a universal communications system. Recipients of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant also include...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Christmas season a little while longer at Veterans Memorial Civic Center with its showing of “The Polar Express” at 5 p.m. today. The showing is part of the center’s Groupie Movie Series, and admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.limaciviccenter.com/groupiemovies.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
wbnowqct.com

Building Lost In Blaze

Crews battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental…on South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. The two-story building burned out of control while temperatures dipped below 0…with gusts up to 45 miles per hour…the conditions complicated the response. The water in fire trucks kept freezing. Area businesses helped the fire team get water to the scene. The roof collapsed on the structure…it’s a total loss, officials confirm. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. No injuries reported.
CONTINENTAL, OH
peakofohio.com

Car fire south of Bellefontaine Tuesday

Tuesday morning West Liberty Fire and EMS responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Angle’s Nursery south of Bellefontaine. The driver of the car was going north on 68 when she stated she didn’t have any power and couldn’t get over 40 mph. She...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

100 block of Jameson Ave. to close Thursday

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A portion of Jameson Avenue will be closed to non-local traffic Thursday, December 29th. Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon Miller Family Homes will be moving and unloading an oversized load in the 100 block of South Jameson Avenue, between Market Street and Spring Street. Local traffic will still be let through to reach businesses and residences, but all other traffic is advised to take an alternate route.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Darke County barn fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima

LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima YMCA announces line-up of winter classes

LIMA —The Lima YMCA will begin winter classes on Monday, Jan. 9. The classes range from Lego League youth classes to gymnastics, swim lessons, fitness, strength classes and others. The Lima YMCA has also begun its January ‘no joining fee’ in December. Community members are welcome to register in person at 345 S. Elizabeth St. or online at www.limaymca.net.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy