Kent, WA

kentreporter.com

King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights

Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Beverly Leah Weston | Obituary

Beverly Leah Weston, 87, passed away on November 9, 2022 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, WA. She was born on February 20, 1935 in South Bend, WA, the daughter of Leland and Bernice Hunt. A long time resident of Grapeview, Washington, Beverly is known for her many hours...
ALLYN-GRAPEVIEW, WA
kentreporter.com

Douglas G. Frederick | Obituary

Edgewood, WA – Doug lived a fulling life as a loving father to two children, a caring brother to two siblings, and an amazing husband to his wife, and friend to many. Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation to American Kidney Fund. Talk to us.
EDGEWOOD, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion

The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent School Board chooses Tim Clark as president for 2023

Tim Clark will be the Kent School Board president in 2023. Fellow board members elected Clark president with a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 14 meeting. The board elects officers each year. Awale Farah nominated Clark. Farah, Clark, Leslie Hamada and Meghin Margel voted for Clark. Joe Bento abstained from...
KENT, WA

