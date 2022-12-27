ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

Viral Video Shows Black Teens Attacked At Pool 'Reserved For White People'

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlAzg_0jvkwbQ400
Photo: Getty Images

A group of Black teens were attacked by adult males at a pool in South Africa because it was "reserved for white people," a woman alleged on Twitter per Revolt .

Video of the incident , which has garnered over 4 million views since it was initially posted on Sunday (December 25), shows a number of white men attempting to hit, choke, and push a group of teens into a nearby pool.

@Tumii_Frost, who shared the video on Twitter, captioned the footage: "Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the 'white people' here."

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed on Monday (December 26) that officers were investigating “a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein” on Christmas Day, per News 24 .

“On arrival, members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent of one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool," Makhele said.

The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC’s office denounced the “senseless act of racism" seen in the video.

"We urge our communities to report any incident of racism to law enforcement agencies and continue to play a role in assisting the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book,” the office said.

Makhele said the incident is under investigation by Glen police and will be taken to court.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 10

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Black ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant sues after she was fired for being too fat to fit into JUMPSEAT - while white colleague 'kept their job'

A former flight attendant for Spirit Airlines is suing the company, claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully fired because she was too overweight to strap herself into a crew jumpseat. Chelsia Blackmon, who is African-American, claims to be the victim of racial discrimination after a white colleague, who she...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks

Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks. 36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
FLINT, MI
New York Post

High school stops 70 students from graduating due to fake nails

Furious parents have lashed out at a Sydney high school after up to 70 students were barred from attending their Year 10 graduation because they were wearing fake nails. The students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall where the graduation took place. Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student Sarah* said a lot of parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15am assembly on Monday. “No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining...
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy