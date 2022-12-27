Viral Video Shows Black Teens Attacked At Pool 'Reserved For White People'

Photo: Getty Images

A group of Black teens were attacked by adult males at a pool in South Africa because it was "reserved for white people," a woman alleged on Twitter per Revolt .

Video of the incident , which has garnered over 4 million views since it was initially posted on Sunday (December 25), shows a number of white men attempting to hit, choke, and push a group of teens into a nearby pool.

@Tumii_Frost, who shared the video on Twitter, captioned the footage: "Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the 'white people' here."

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed on Monday (December 26) that officers were investigating “a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein” on Christmas Day, per News 24 .

“On arrival, members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent of one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool," Makhele said.

The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC’s office denounced the “senseless act of racism" seen in the video.

"We urge our communities to report any incident of racism to law enforcement agencies and continue to play a role in assisting the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book,” the office said.

Makhele said the incident is under investigation by Glen police and will be taken to court.

