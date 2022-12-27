Northfield alpine ski aims to soar under new coach

The Northfield High School boys and girls alpine ski teams will welcome the 2022-23 season with a new head coach as Bill Wilson begins his first campaign with the Raiders this winter.

A longtime competitive ski racer, Wilson recently retired as a pilot with Delta Airlines, which has allowed him to take over the team’s leadership position after assisting the team for several years.

A resident of Cannon Falls, Wilson’s connection with the team started when his children Billy Wilson and Clara Wilson joined the NHS squad. The Raiders alpine ski team is a co-op team that also includes students-athletes from Cannon Falls High School, Red Wing High School, Goodhue High School and Randolph High School. Wilson’s wife Theresa Wilson is a teacher at Northfield High School and also serves as an assistant coach on the team.

Wilson’s son has been skiing on the team since seventh grade and his daughter is in her third season with the team. Both competed at the state meet for the Raiders last year and will be two of this year’s top skiers to watch.

“I’ve been assistant coaching in the past, so I’m on the hill a lot every night, either setting the courses or coaching them. In the past, I was still working and I couldn’t commit to the schedule to be the head coach,” Wilson said.

His work as a pilot may have prevented him from being a head coach earlier but it did provide Wilson with the opportunity to compete at many of the world’s top ski venues on World Cup courses.

“We live in Cannon Falls, so we co-op with this school so when the position became available I thought, maybe it is time to give back,” Wilson said. “I’m a seasoned racer,

I’ve been skiing for about 58-59 years and I’ve been racing for 35 years both here, Canada and Europe. I am learning the ins and outs of being a high school coach but I’ve got a lot to bring to the table as far as experience goes.”

The 2022-23 Raiders feature a roster of 24, which will be led by this year’s team captains senior Billy Wilson, senior Ella Hegseth and senior Karli Zetah.

In 2021-22, Billy Wilson qualified for the state meet and placed 16th overall with a combined race time of 1:20.36. Billy Wilson also placed ninth at the Section 6 meet last winter for the Raiders and won All-Conference honors after placing second at the Big 9 championships.

Northfield will return five of its top skiers from last year’s section meet. Juniors Alsop Kinglsey (All-Big 9 in 2021-22), Carter Steenblock and Jacob Tanghe are all back along with eighth grader Jack Peterson and senior Billy Wilson.

On the girls’ team, Northfield placed eighth at the Section 6 meet with Clara Wilson earning a trip to the state meet in 2022. She placed 74th overall with a combined race time of 1:49.76. In addition to the team captains Hegseth and Zetah, the Raiders will look to leadership on the hill from ninth graders Annika Johnson and Karina Johnson along with All-Big 9 sophomore Camryn Zotalis.

“This year’s girls’ team is really strong,” said Hegseth, who gained All-Big 9 notice in 2021-22. “Clara Wilson and Camryn Zotalis are both really good and I am really excited to see how well some of our new girls do as well this year.”

Zetah also talked about the strengths of this year’s girls’ roster, “The biggest strength this team has is compatibility. I noticed from my first day of practice last year how drama free the team was. Everyone gets along with everyone, which adds a lot of strength to any team.”

She added, “My biggest goal this season is overall improvement. I hope to continue getting better with every practice and race. As for team goals, I hope everyone will all see some sort of improvement in general. I also hope this group will continue to have a lot of fun. Last year was such a fun year and I think with the group of people we have we can make this year even better!”

As a senior, Hegseth also sees the benefits from experience she has gained during her tenure on the squad.

“At the start gates, I always used to be so nervous and had to calm down,” Hegseth said. “This year, going in at the start gates, I know what is going to be ahead of me and I know that I can do it…so it is a piece of mind kind of. I am just excited and at this point, I am six years in, so I am very comfortable with it.”

As a senior and one of the team captains this season, Billy Wilson is looking forward to finishing up his prep career on a strong note and providing leadership for the Raiders.

“I’m certainly honored to be a captain, and there are a lot things that I have to look out for on the team like leading them, guiding them and having goals set for the season,” Billy Wilson said.

Hegseth is also ready to serve as a captain since it will continue on a family legacy on the team.

“My brother was captain and I’m a captain now, so it has been kind of traveling through the family,” Hegseth noted. “I love the sport and I love the team. It is very much a family kind of vibe for the team, and I’m excited for this year. We have a strong girls team and a good boys team. I really like that we are so close, and I have a lot of goals for this year.”

Zetah added, “Being selected as a captain means being seen as a leader. With this, teammates will all look up to you. I see myself being someone who is very encouraging to all of my teammates and keeps the energy up. I didn’t start racing all that long ago, so I’m not the best skill wise. However, I love the sport and the team and will definitely help keep it fun for everyone.”

A somewhat unique sport at the high school level, Alpine ski is a passion for all three team captains.

“I’d say the thing that makes me love Alpine ski is the added competition. I’ve always liked to go ski, but as soon as you add a bit of competition it made it so much more fun for me. It challenges you to improve in order to keep up with the others,” Zetah said.

Billy Wilson added, “I like skiing and it is a lifelong sport. You can go anywhere to ski and you can do it all of your life too.”

Hegseth concluded with insight into her love of the sport. “For me, it is definitely a lifelong skill that you can learn. You can do it with your family and you can do it with your friends. You don’t have to be super strong but it is a skill set you learn and develop. Honestly, anyone can ski and anyone can get good at skiing and everyone usually has fun.”

The Raiders train at the nearby Welch Village ski resort and will open the season with a scheduled meet at Wild Mountain ski area on Dec. 16.