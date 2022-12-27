ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Ring in the new year with a free ride in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two organizations have teamed up to offer a free and safe ride for up to 2,000 Missourians through New Year’s Day, including people in St. Louis. Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer free rides to people in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia from 2 p.m. Saturday (New Year’s Eve) to 2 a.m. Sunday (New Year’s Day). The rides are offered through rideshare partner Lyft and part of the Safe Home After Every Occasion social responsibility program.
stlmag.com

13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023

Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
KETV.com

Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro

OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
FOX2Now

This local bar helps promote Dry January all year

ST. LOUIS — Sans Bar STL makes dry January fun all year. Sans Bar Mastermind Annie O’Donoghue is fresh off an alcohol-free (AF) holiday party at Kingside Diner in Clayton. She shares mocktails and AF drinks worthy of New Year’s Eve 2022. Keep up with AF events...
