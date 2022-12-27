After a stinker of a game at Wake Forest before Christmas left Duke Basketball players with nothing but coal in their stockings, Jon Scheyer looked to shake things up by introducing a new player in to the starting lineup. Jaylen Blakes earned the first start of his career after impressing in that loss to the Demon Deacons, and Duke showed its fourth different starting lineup of the year. At the Under-16 timeout of the first half, Blakes had all five of the Blue Devils' points and added a three-pointer a few minutes later to give the home team a 14-11 lead just prior to the Under-12 timeout.

