ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class

Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Basketball loses at No. 17 Duke

Florida State lost 86-67 to No. 17 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles fall to 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and are now 4-11 overall on the season. Duke improves to 11-3 and 2-1 against ACC foes. FSU is now 11-43 all-time...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses team's future after disappointing loss to Florida State

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners couldn't quite finish off their upset bid of the Florida State Seminoles in a disappointing 35-32 loss in the Cheeze-It Bowl on Thursday. The Sooners tied the game with less than four minutes to go, but a late Florida State drive resulted in the Seminoles' go-ahead field goal that put them up for good with less than a minute remaining in the game. Oklahoma's ensuing possession was marred with penalties and a late sack that ran the game's remaining seconds off the clock.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Duke blows out Florida State 86-67 in final game of 2022 calendar year

After a stinker of a game at Wake Forest before Christmas left Duke Basketball players with nothing but coal in their stockings, Jon Scheyer looked to shake things up by introducing a new player in to the starting lineup. Jaylen Blakes earned the first start of his career after impressing in that loss to the Demon Deacons, and Duke showed its fourth different starting lineup of the year. At the Under-16 timeout of the first half, Blakes had all five of the Blue Devils' points and added a three-pointer a few minutes later to give the home team a 14-11 lead just prior to the Under-12 timeout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy