Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning.

Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized.

Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here .

Comments / 19

Run for the Hills
4d ago

They've increased private security patrol, installed all new camera systems, working with the police department and increased lighting. People will never be happy despite a burglary crime series that's occurring to many apartment complexes. But to blame the apartment complex for "not taking responsibility" is again the wrong focus and typical for current trend. When is society going to place blame on "criminal" actions, blame the current "soft on crime" laws, blame the laws that allow criminals to not be held responsible for their actions, ect...

Reply(2)
6
plantpc4u
4d ago

How does this happen. With cameras, i think complexes now need to scan every car or movement in the complex. This is ridiculous

Reply
3
 

