Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Every Parent Trying to Figure Out Their Kids’ New Toys

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Dwayne Johnson Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

The week in between Christmas in New Year’s is a blur of holiday movie marathons, eating all those delicious baked goods, and helping your kids unbox and assemble their new toys. The last thing seems easy and fun — “sure, I’ll help you build your LEGO set, sweetie!” — but can quickly devolve into survival of the fittest, requiring upmost concentration and patience to figure it out. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can relate. He recently admitted that he feels like an “f*cking idiot” by his daughters’ toys sometimes, and it’s so real!

“It’s Christmas so I’m gonna keep it 💯,” the Black Adam star wrote on Instagram. “I’m an intellectual giant 🧠 the founder and builder of successful businesses with my own two hands ✋🏾🤚🏾 and overall one big, bad ass MF who disrupts the world 🌍.”

Yes, all these things are true. But also… “I’m also an 18 karat f*cking idiot when it comes to being able to build a @lego toy set for my 4 year old baby girl, Tiana Gia 😂🙋🏽‍♂️,” he wrote, alongside a video of him and his daughter, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. In it, he’s trying (and failing!) to help her put together a new LEGO set that she got for Christmas. To be fair, LEGOs are everywhere — on the floor, under wrapping paper, mixed in with other toys — so it’s easy to see why he’s struggling so much.

“Literally 40 minutes in and I’m already saying, ‘Baby daddy’s gonna go make you some French Toast with all the whipped cream and syrup you want… doesn’t that sound AMAZING?!!!’ 🤣” The Rock, who is also dad to Jasmine, 7, with Hashian and Simone Johnson, 21, with Dany Garcia, continued. Ah, bribery, a tried-and-true parenting tradition — especially on Christmas! I can definitely relate to trying to distract my kids with something else when their toy proves too hard, too messy, or requires too much brain power to figure out right then. If that doesn’t work, you can always send them to another adult for help!

“How bout the finger pointing I’m doing to the instruction manual and random Lego pieces as I plot my PLAN B ☝🏾😂,” he added.

So true. It’s especially hard to build with 4-year-olds, who want to do all the building themselves, but can do hardly any of it without help. The things we do for our kids!

“😂😂😂 love your realness!!! So true of the parental Lego building experience 😂😂😂😂 Merry Christmas!” one person wrote.

Many people commented with some expert tips. “Sort it all into colours first. Helps so much 😂😅,” one person wrote. Another told him to “Put them in bowls!”

But it doesn’t matter how you help your kids with LEGOS, there is one universal truth: you will definitely step on one at some point.

“LEGO, my God hours of back breaking fun,” someone wrote. “Then you have fun of finding the missing pieces when you step on them @2am on the way to the fridge.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Putting together your kids’ toys is one of the challenging parts of after-Christmas, but at least we’re all in this together. If The Rock can admit he has trouble with toys, we can too. You just have to channel your inner child and embrace it — you can always tempt them away with sugar if you need to!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

