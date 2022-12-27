Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government
A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
Cleveland Jewish News
NY congressman-elect George Santos under investigation for lying about past
After revelations surfaced that George Santos, due to be sworn in as a congressman on Jan. 3, lied about his past, it was revealed on Wednesday that the Republican was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said the fabrications and inconsistencies...
Cleveland Jewish News
Agudath Israel of America condemns the New York Times for latest hit piece on Orthodox Jews
Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday, criticized the New York Times for its latest story which accuses Hasidic Jews of taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more available. “Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special...
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden welcomes ‘friend’ Netanyahu’s new government
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the swearing-in of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
Cleveland Jewish News
Omar deserves committee seat
I would like to address a recent criticism by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of J Street in Cleveland Jewish News, in which AIPAC tried to misrepresent J Street’s opposition to the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged to strip Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee seat based on false accusations that she is antisemitic or anti-Israel. McCarthy, the same person who protected Marjorie Taylor Greene and whose antisemitic antics no one can dispute, wants to strip Omar and other Democrats of their committee assignments as a political stunt.
Cleveland Jewish News
In Arizona, all 4 Republicans whose candidacies unsettled Jews have lost
(JTA) — A recount in Arizona finalized defeat for attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh, one of a quartet of Republicans who lost in statewide races and whose campaigns raised concerns for the state’s Jewish community. A Maricopa County court determined Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes would be the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Jew-Free Zones’ at Berkeley story wasn’t ‘misinformation’
When the news spread in the fall that nine student groups at the University of California’s Berkeley School of Law amended their bylaws to ensure that no Zionist or pro-Israel speakers would ever speak to them, it sparked outrage throughout the Jewish world. The groups had, as Kenneth Marcus, chairman of the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law termed it, created “Jew-free zones” on the campus of one of the country’s most prestigious public universities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu launches 37th Israeli government: ‘I promise to stop Iran, expand circle of peace’
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium at the Knesset on Thursday to launch his new government, announcing it would focus on three main goals. First, he said, it would prevent Iran from “developing an arsenal of atomic weapons that will threaten us and the whole world.” Second, it would develop Israel’s infrastructure and deliver “a flourishing economy to every part of Israel.” Third, it would expand “the circle of peace with Arab states with the goal of ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Wiesenthal Center publishes Top Ten antisemitism list for 2022
The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Thursday released its annual Global antisemitism Top Ten list in Jerusalem. The Wiesenthal list included an exclusive JNS report from November about a former German Lutheran bishop, Gerhard Ulrich, who is embroiled in an antisemitism scandal and yet was appointed to combat antisemitism in the state of Schleswig-Holstein.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu at first Cabinet meeting: It is time to roll up our sleeves and get to work
At the first Cabinet meeting following the swearing-in of Israel’s new government Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the day. “I am very moved to open the first Cabinet meeting of the 37th government. This really is a festive day,” he said. “On the way here from the Knesset, I managed to meet many citizens. They were smiling and happy.”
Cleveland Jewish News
IRGC commander: 50 operations conducted against Israel daily
Brig.-Gen. Esmayeel Qaani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Tuesday that 40-50 actions are carried out against Israel in the West Bank daily, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency. He predicted that the Palestinians would soon evict Israelis from their homeland. In August, IRGC Commander Maj.-Gen....
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s 37th government sworn in
Israel’s thirty-seventh government was sworn in on Thursday, the culmination of a weeks-long political process following the victory of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc in the Nov. 1 national elections. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-ever serving leader, takes the reins for his sixth term in the Prime Minister’s Office,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbis, teachers, survivors: 18 Jews whose deaths diminished our communities in 2022
(JTA) — All year long, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports about the deaths of Jewish newsmakers in our community. To close out the year, we wanted to turn our attention to people who may not have been such household names but whose stories deserve to be remembered. Here, with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud’s Ohana becomes first-ever gay Knesset speaker
Likud Party lawmaker Amir Ohana on Thursday was elected Israel’s first-ever openly gay Knesset speaker. The Knesset speaker is a powerful position whose holder sets the government’s legislative agenda and controls which bills are brought to the plenum for votes. Ohana will effectively run the Knesset and also represent the body overseas, while filling in for President Isaac Herzog when he is unavailable.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, challenges her conviction
The conviction of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary for participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people in the Holocaust was appealed, a German court announced on Wednesday. The defense team of Irmgard Furchner, the first woman tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades, and a second...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles
(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eli Cohen appointed foreign minister, Dermer given strategic affairs portfolio
Likud Party lawmaker Eli Cohen has been appointed as Israel’s next foreign minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Fellow Knesset member Israel Katz was given the option of replacing Cohen during the second half of the incoming government’s term, but has yet to accept the offer, according to the reports.
Comments / 0