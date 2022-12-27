ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cleveland Jewish News

US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government

A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles

(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli government

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the formation of Israel’s new government. “I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades,” he said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador

As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
Cleveland Jewish News

Eli Cohen appointed foreign minister, Dermer given strategic affairs portfolio

Likud Party lawmaker Eli Cohen has been appointed as Israel’s next foreign minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Fellow Knesset member Israel Katz was given the option of replacing Cohen during the second half of the incoming government’s term, but has yet to accept the offer, according to the reports.
Cleveland Jewish News

Wiesenthal Center publishes Top Ten antisemitism list for 2022

The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Thursday released its annual Global antisemitism Top Ten list in Jerusalem. The Wiesenthal list included an exclusive JNS report from November about a former German Lutheran bishop, Gerhard Ulrich, who is embroiled in an antisemitism scandal and yet was appointed to combat antisemitism in the state of Schleswig-Holstein.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
Cleveland Jewish News

The United Nations is a factory producing antisemitism

Discussions of antisemitism in both the United States and Europe need to be based on current realities, not assumptions based on the events of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, argues JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin on this week’s episode of “Top Story.”. The leaders of conservative governments in...
Cleveland Jewish News

Border Police to be split from Israel Police, put under Ben-Gvir’s command

Israel’s Border Police is to be separated from the Israel Police and made into an independent body, similar to the Israel Prisons Service, under the control of the country’s National Security Minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. The plan is part of the coalition agreement signed between incoming...
Cleveland Jewish News

Jordanian king threatens conflict if Israel crosses Jerusalem ‘red lines’

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah said...
Cleveland Jewish News

In Arizona, all 4 Republicans whose candidacies unsettled Jews have lost

(JTA) — A recount in Arizona finalized defeat for attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh, one of a quartet of Republicans who lost in statewide races and whose campaigns raised concerns for the state’s Jewish community. A Maricopa County court determined Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes would be the...
TheDailyBeast

Why Trump’s Reign of Republican Terror Is Really Ending

Will future historians look back and declare 2022 as the year that Donald Trump’s spell finally began to lose its luster?Reports of Trump’s political demise have been greatly exaggerated for years now. But this time feels different.We saw hints of Trump’s political decline in late 2021, but his 2022 got off to a rocky start with a rally in Arizona that failed to recapture his old magic. My observation at the time was that Trump “needs new material, and fast, because if his Arizona rally shows anything, it’s that the old routine just doesn’t land anymore.”Throughout the year, Trump’s problems...
Cleveland Jewish News

NY congressman-elect George Santos under investigation for lying about past

After revelations surfaced that George Santos, due to be sworn in as a congressman on Jan. 3, lied about his past, it was revealed on Wednesday that the Republican was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said the fabrications and inconsistencies...
Cleveland Jewish News

Major spike in Judea and Samaria shooting attacks, IDF stats reveal

As 2022 draws to a close, the Israel Defense Forces has summarized its operational activities for the past year, which included dozens of reported strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and dozens of special operations. Dozens of enemy cyber attacks were thwarted, the IDF’s figures reveal. The Lebanese arena...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s 37th government sworn in

Israel’s thirty-seventh government was sworn in on Thursday, the culmination of a weeks-long political process following the victory of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc in the Nov. 1 national elections. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-ever serving leader, takes the reins for his sixth term in the Prime Minister’s Office,...

