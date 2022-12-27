Read full article on original website
11th Annual Tuscobia Winter Ultra returns to Butternut
BUTTERNUT, Wis. (WJFW) - Today was day two of the Tuscobia Winter Ultra in Butternut.. This event brings people from all over the country to compete in a 80 or 160 mile marathon. Participants either ran, biked or skied on the Tuscobia State Trail all the way to Rice Lake. There were a lot of smiles, and people dancing ready to take on the challenge. Organizer, Helen Scotch says this marathon is a way for people to enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Northern Wisconsin. "It’s a nice chance for people to both have that sort of time on their own, said Helen Scotch. "Quiet time on the trail and at the same time you know be out there with other people and we are hoping that people enjoy the experience and take something from it to start their New Year," said Scotch.
Oneida County Sheriff's Department warns of impaired drivers over holiday weekend
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - New Year's Eve is a day full of celebration for many but it also the most dangerous time to be on the road as well because of drunk drivers. "So people are consuming intoxicating beverages and people subsequently have to get home and most people choose to drive under the influence," said Michael Baran. Deputy Sherriff, Michael Baran from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says this is a day that the law enforcement takes very seriously. "We get a lot of reckless driving calls during this time from other concerned citizens," he said. "So we make sure we can follow up and try to locate that vehicle if we observe driving that concerning to us and we are going to stop that vehicle and make sure that driver is safe to operate on the roadway," said Baran.
Merrill drops final game of 2022 to Chippewa Falls at home
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Merrill was sitting right at .500 before their matchup with Chippewa Falls Friday afternoon. The 3-3 Bluejays were hoping to get above .500 and have a winning record before entering into the new year. However, a tough 4-2 Chippewa Falls team stood in their way. It was...
Community nonprofit organization brings "sled hubs" to Rhinelander for second year
A few years ago, friends Kaitlin Edwardson and Robyn Metz had an idea. “We just started to help around the community little by little, and then we decided to go bigger and bigger and bigger," said Edwardson. They were already doing the work of a community organization, so why not...
