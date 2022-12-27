RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - New Year's Eve is a day full of celebration for many but it also the most dangerous time to be on the road as well because of drunk drivers. "So people are consuming intoxicating beverages and people subsequently have to get home and most people choose to drive under the influence," said Michael Baran. Deputy Sherriff, Michael Baran from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says this is a day that the law enforcement takes very seriously. "We get a lot of reckless driving calls during this time from other concerned citizens," he said. "So we make sure we can follow up and try to locate that vehicle if we observe driving that concerning to us and we are going to stop that vehicle and make sure that driver is safe to operate on the roadway," said Baran.

