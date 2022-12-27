ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

DMV invites car dealerships to participate in contest for a cause

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is inviting dealerships throughout Virginia to participate in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates. The dealership that sells the most special license plates that support organizations and their causes will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s minimum wage increases to $12

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minimum wage rose to $12 an hour Jan. 1 in Virginia. This increase moves minimum wage up from $11 and is part of the state’s plan to eventually raise the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour. Virginia Tech Associate Professor of Economics Jadrian Wooten...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co. While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Girls on the Run registration coming soon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season. This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way. Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Several waves of showers expected as front moves through

Cold front pushes east; keeping rain chances (isolated storms) Wednesday. After a very warm day of record-setting temperatures for some areas, the mugginess is working to keep a line of showers moving across the region this evening. Localized downpours with gusty win is possible with the evening line of rain. This first wave should taper off after midnight before the next one arrives Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE

