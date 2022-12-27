Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
UVA Health receives $1.2M to reduce infections throughout Virginia’s long-term care facilities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health received $1.2 million in grant money to reduce COVID-19 infections, expanding the work it did in nursing homes. The funds will help support infection control and facilities, as well as assist the long-term care facilities with collaborations across Virginia. “This grant is to create...
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
WDBJ7.com
DMV invites car dealerships to participate in contest for a cause
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is inviting dealerships throughout Virginia to participate in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates. The dealership that sells the most special license plates that support organizations and their causes will...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s minimum wage increases to $12
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minimum wage rose to $12 an hour Jan. 1 in Virginia. This increase moves minimum wage up from $11 and is part of the state’s plan to eventually raise the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour. Virginia Tech Associate Professor of Economics Jadrian Wooten...
WDBJ7.com
Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co. While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
WDBJ7.com
License plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs more applications to go before General Assembly
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is trying to create a specialized license plate for female veterans. DVS needs to get 300 more applications from female veterans across the Commonwealth to get the initiative before the General Assembly this year. DVS’s women veterans program manager explained how...
WDBJ7.com
Girls on the Run registration coming soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season. This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way. Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
WDBJ7.com
Several waves of showers expected as front moves through
Cold front pushes east; keeping rain chances (isolated storms) Wednesday. After a very warm day of record-setting temperatures for some areas, the mugginess is working to keep a line of showers moving across the region this evening. Localized downpours with gusty win is possible with the evening line of rain. This first wave should taper off after midnight before the next one arrives Wednesday.
Comments / 1