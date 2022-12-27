ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best ?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Utah, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Ruth's Diner in Salt Lake City. Here's what Mashed said about it:

You know a restaurant that has been around for 90 years has to be delicious. Ruth's Diner, which holds the title of second oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. It's named for the woman who ran it for nearly 60 of those years. The huge menu offers all kinds of comfort food and diner favorites, but Guy Fieri really loved "Ruth's Famous Mile High Biscuits." Diners can enjoy it all, along with canyon views and weekly live music (via Zagat).

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.

Comments / 9

Kim Reiter
3d ago

Ruth is a mess . The staff are all dating each other and the kitchen is gross and unorganized. The health department is either overlooking things or they turn a blind eye . I wouldn’t consider Ruth’s Diner anything special . If anything it’s a health hazard .

Reply
2
Salt Lake City, UT
