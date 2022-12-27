RETURNING TO THEIR ROOTS: Koleks, Zancans share Wellness Center court last week

Friars To Play At DePaul On New Year's Day: Providence will play the second game of its road trip at DePaul on Sunday, January 1 on FS1. Providence and DePaul have met 49 times in school history, with the first meeting coming on February 16, 1961 when the Friars earned an 81-77 victory in Providence. The Friars lead the all-time series, 36-13. PC has recorded a 20-4 record versus DePaul in Providence, a 14-8 mark on the road and a 2-1 record on neutral courts. The teams have met 29 times since DePaul joined the BIG EAST with the Friars recording a 21-8 mark. In the first game between the two teams last season, the Friars earned a 70-53 win at DePaul on January 1, 2022. In the second meeting in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-73 win in overtime at the AMP on February 12, 2022.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO