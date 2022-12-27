Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Oregon State Parks crews clearing windstorm debris, repairing damage
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Parks crews have worked hard to clear hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The cleanup work is ongoing, officials said Friday, and could impact access...
Oregon, Washington hit with deadly storms, flooding
A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon and Washington state on Tuesday resulted in at least four deaths as extreme weather hit the Pacific Northwest.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
focushillsboro.com
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
focushillsboro.com
First Hikes and Free Parking at State Parks of Oregon Along With Otters, Birds, Elk, or Deer
First Hikes and Free Parking at State Parks: For First Day Hikes on January 1st, come outside with us. 24 treks are available at 21 parks around the state. A park ranger or volunteer will lead every trip and offer tales about the area’s geology, history, animals, and vegetation. All hikes are free, and on January 1 all open parks that typically charge a parking fee will forgo their day-use parking costs.
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
WWEEK
Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates
Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
Heading to California for New Year’s? Bundle up
Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
beachconnection.net
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images
(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
Portland metro weather: Rain continues Friday, then fog on New Year’s weekend. Snow next week?
The rain is mostly holding off this morning in the Portland metro area, but it’s likely to return by noon, the National Weather Service says. Friday has a 70% chance of rain, with up to a quarter inch of precipitation possible. The temperature will stay static all day, with a high of about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The low overnight will be around 41.
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
Oregon storm to ease by Wednesday, bringing lighter showers, milder winds, forecaster says
A storm that battered coastal and northwest Oregon on Tuesday is expected to ease on Wednesday, bringing calmer winds and lighter rain, forecasters said. “Tomorrow just looks like some light rain or showers and then more rain on Thursday, mainly in the morning – but nothing like we’re seeing over the last 24 hours,” said Andy Bryant, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
