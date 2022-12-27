ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

First Hikes and Free Parking at State Parks of Oregon Along With Otters, Birds, Elk, or Deer

First Hikes and Free Parking at State Parks: For First Day Hikes on January 1st, come outside with us. 24 treks are available at 21 parks around the state. A park ranger or volunteer will lead every trip and offer tales about the area’s geology, history, animals, and vegetation. All hikes are free, and on January 1 all open parks that typically charge a parking fee will forgo their day-use parking costs.
OREGON STATE
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
WWEEK

Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates

Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Heading to California for New Year’s? Bundle up

Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beachconnection.net

Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images

(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon storm to ease by Wednesday, bringing lighter showers, milder winds, forecaster says

A storm that battered coastal and northwest Oregon on Tuesday is expected to ease on Wednesday, bringing calmer winds and lighter rain, forecasters said. “Tomorrow just looks like some light rain or showers and then more rain on Thursday, mainly in the morning – but nothing like we’re seeing over the last 24 hours,” said Andy Bryant, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.
OREGON STATE
