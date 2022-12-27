The last day of 2022 will bring scattered showers and patchy fog in the Portland area with a high around 50 degrees. Showers are most likely between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fog should clear by noon and leave a mostly cloudy day. Saturday night will see more scattered showers, probably before 10 p.m., and patchy fog. The low temperature will be around 39 degrees.

