Kate NV, “oni (they)” (RVNG Intl.) Moscow, Russia's Kate NV (government name: Yekaterina Shilonosova) has been creating enchanting, arty electronic pop since 2013, gradually working her way up the indie-label food chain to New York's stellar RVNG Intl. for her previous two albums, Room for the Moon and Bouquet. Her forthcoming full-length, WOW (out March 3), is a daring leap into devil-may-care playfulness, an extrapolation of Bouquet, and it's absolutely charming.

