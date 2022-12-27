Read full article on original website
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win in Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (10-3) enter the offseason:. 1) It might have been the best 4th quarter of Bo Nix’s career. It wasn’t as big of a...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
Oregon State commits a season-high 24 turnovers in a 69-58 loss to USC
Oregon State couldn’t overcome USC’s withering defense, as the Beavers committed a season-high 24 turnovers in a 69-58 women’s basketball loss Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Trojans’ pressure defense and Rayah Marshall’s 33 points proved effectively derail Oregon State’s shot at its first Pac-12 win of...
What they’re saying nationally, in Chapel Hill after Oregon Ducks beat North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Ducks (10-3) rallied from down 10 with 9:13 to go and took the lead with 19 seconds left to complete a 10-win season. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Oregon State aims to address its poor shooting, ballhandling after sloppy 69-58 loss to USC
Oregon State has built its women’s basketball program to a level where it expects to end the season in the NCAA Tournament. How the Beavers get there isn’t plug and play. Some years it’s obvious. Others, like 2020-21, it took a late-season run to impress the NCAA.
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo says he has ‘unfinished business,’ plans Beavers return in 2023
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo has decided to return to school and play for the Beavers in 2023 rather than take a shot at the NFL draft as an early entry. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior-to-be was OSU’s second-leading tackler this past season with 80 stops.
What Dan Lanning, Bo Nix said after Oregon Ducks won Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks won the Holiday Bowl 28-27 against North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Mase Funa and Chase Cota spoke after the game, which gave No. 15 Oregon a 10-win season. Below is a transcript of Oregon’s postgame press conference. DAN...
Live updates: Oregon vs. Oregon State men’s basketball
We are live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) are favored by 14 points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Beavers (7-6, 1-1) have won three straight. Refresh this page live updates from tonight’s game (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Nix family’s presence in Eugene is growing. Tez Johnson, Troy’s leading receiver this season and the younger adopted brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, committed to transfer to the Ducks on Thursday. Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the Trojans with 56 catches for...
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
Oregon State Beavers vs USC Trojans women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (12/30/22)
USC (10-2, 0-1) at Oregon State (8-4, 0-1) Time: 6 p.m. Friday. G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore) G – Bendu Yeaney (5-10 senior) G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior) G – A.J. Marotte (6-1 sophomore) C – Raegan Beers (6-2 freshman) Previous meetings:...
Former Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai commits to BYU
Former Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai has found a new team. Isai, who abruptly left UO last week for “personal reasons,” committed to BYU on Thursday. She averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes off the bench in the first 10 games of the season.
