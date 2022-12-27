ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon vs. Oregon State men’s basketball

We are live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) are favored by 14 points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Beavers (7-6, 1-1) have won three straight. Refresh this page live updates from tonight’s game (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy