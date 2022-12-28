ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck by car in domestic dispute in Queens; man charged with attempted murder

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

A man was arrested after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in an incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo, who was hit with a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in Flushing.

Surveillance video captured a female victim walking towards an SUV a few dozen feet away. The vehicle then jolts forward, running the woman over and then flipping onto its side in the front yard of a home.

The woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said Giraldo was the man behind the wheel. Sources tell Eyewitness News that he is an MTA bus driver and the the woman he ran over was his 41-year-old wife.

They said the MTA is holding him out of service without pay, pending the completion of the investigation.

Police said their three boys, ages six, 9 and 11, were in the car but were not injured.

"The children should not be seeing that," resident Kathy Plantenga said. "If the father is going to be a monster and hurt their mother, they should not have to see that. That is so irresponsible to have his children see that."

Police also said Giraldo and the victim have a history of domestic incidents.

The victim lives across the street from where the incident took place.

Neighbors say there were no red flags and no signs of domestic troubles.

"We expect people who work for our public to be more responsible than the average person," Plantenga said.

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
