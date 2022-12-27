Read full article on original website
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them
Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
teslarati.com
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn exercises options and buys 13.5k TSLA shares
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted headlines this year due to his sales of TSLA stock, some of the company’s top executives appear to be loading up on shares of the electric vehicle maker. Among these is Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Zachary Kirkhorn, who exercised options to buy TSLA shares recently.
electrek.co
Cars assembled outside NA may qualify for EV tax credit, per new IRS note
The US Treasury has released new guidelines on the electric vehicle tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act, which seem to suggest that leased vehicles can qualify for the EV tax credit even if they were assembled outside of North America, Reuters reports. The Inflation Reduction Act significantly changed the...
The U.S. economy took a wild ride in 2022. Where is it headed next?
Unprecedented economic factors drove record inflation and made it nearly impossible to control in 2022. Will 2023 bring a recession? Here are the economic predictions.
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
Tesla’s Stock Is Burning Faster Than a Lithium Battery
Tesla’s stock price plummeted to $110.55 on Tuesday, its lowest price since September 2020, and the drop in shareholder value could represent the company’s worst performance since its debut on public markets. Despite the value of Tesla’s stock reaching a 52-week peak of $402.67 in March, the 9-month decline has cost the company more than 800 billion in market value in the last year. The electric vehicle company is underperforming a depressed tech sector market, which is down 40.8 percent year to date, by nearly 30 points, and hitting multi-year lows on an almost daily basis. In mid-December, Musk sold off...
Southwest Airlines Memo Foreshadowed Pre-Christmas Meltdown
A Dec. 21 internal memo circulated at Southwest Airlines hinted at what would become the company’s cataclysmic meltdown just days ahead of Christmas, accounting for some 90% of the flights cancelled by U.S. carriers, according to FlightAware. According to the memo, the company was well aware of significant staff shortages at some of its major hubs, including Denver, where ramp workers were calling out sick en masse. The alert was severe enough for the company to issue a “state of operational emergency,” according to The Washington Post, cornering workers into choosing mandatory overtime or to face the prospect of being let go if they failed to provide a doctor’s note. The scheduling catastrophe stranded thousands of flyers as a record bitter cold blasted the country. Southwest is currently being investigated by the Department of Transportation as well as by the Senate Commerce Committee over the fiasco. In a public statement issued on Tuesday, CEO Bob Jordan said the company plans to fly a reduced passenger schedule to get it back on track “before next week.”Read it at The Washington Post
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
Tampa, Bali bombings, 9/11 and the Kyoto Protocol: today's cabinet paper release shows what worried Australia in 2002
Every year, the National Archives of Australia releases the cabinet records from 20 years earlier, and this year’s batch is out today. This release, from the cabinet records of 2002, is framed by two events of the previous year. The first took place in August 2001, when Australian troops boarded a Norwegian ship, MV Tampa, carrying more than 400 rescued asylum seekers. The Howard government quickly introduced legislation to forbid “unauthorised arrivals” from landing on the Australian mainland. It also determined that those arriving by boat would be processed offshore. The second event of 2001 was the Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on...
electrek.co
EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station with six AC outlets hits $1,099 in New Green Deals
With power outages looming across the country due to winter weather, now’s a great time to consider picking up a portable power station to keep the lights on when the grid goes down. Specifically, we recommend picking up the EcoFlow Delta Max 1600 which is on sale for $1,099. Down from $1,799, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and it delivers six 110V AC outlets alongside two 100W USB-C ports and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
A new wireless EV charging road is currently under construction in Germany
As reported by Businesswire, Germany's first-ever public wireless road project will use technology from a top supplier of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging for commercial and passenger EVs. The initiative will charge an electric bus that is traveling to the city. Electreon, the chosen supplier, is a...
Fares capped at £2 to make buses ‘affordable for everyone’
Millions of people across England can save money on bus travel with the introduction of a £2 cap on fares for more than 4,600 routes.More than 130 operators outside London will charge no more than £2 for a single ticket from Sunday until the end of March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.The cap is being paid for by £60 million of Government funding.Single fares for a three-mile journey outside London cost an average of around £2.80 but tickets can exceed £5 for long journeys in rural areas, according to the DfT.It is hoped the cap will help passengers travelling...
