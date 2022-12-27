'DWTS' cast celebrate mom-to-be Daniella Karagach’s on her 30th birthday

" Dancing With the Stars" pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are excited for parenthood.

In a joint Instagram post , the couple announced that they are having a baby girl.

"Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON," season 30 mirror ball champion Karagach wrote in the caption alongside a video. "Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!!"

Karagach and Pashkov announced the news earlier this week during Karagach's 30th birthday party, which she celebrated with fellow "DWTS" cast members and past contestants including Selma Blair, Charli D'Amelio and Joseph Baena.

The video the couple shared showed cast members spending time together, playing games and celebrating Karagach's birthday and baby news.

Former "DWTS" pro and two-time mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke took to Instagram to celebrate Karagach, sharing a group selfie with the both of them posing with Blair and dance pro Kateryna Klishyna. She also shared another of her and D'Amelio.

"Sending the birthday girl so much love and light," Burke wrote. "There was so much love in one room and it was so much fun having a mini @dancingwiththestars reunion as well."

In honor of her birthday, Pashkov took to Instagram to share sweet photos of his wife and said that he is "lucky" to have Karagach in his life.

"This is 30," he began. "This is pure LOVE. This is the most random photo dump ever but one that shows so many sides of you that I get to witness and enjoy everyday of my life and am so grateful for that. I am so lucky to have you, the most loving and caring human being."

"I love every lil thing about you and love what we've been thru and experienced together and looking forward for all that's on its way," Pashkov added. "We'll be celebrating YOU non-stop for days to come!"

Karagach, who married to "DWTS" pro Pasha Pashkov in 2014, shared that she is expecting her first child with Pashkov in November. They shared a photo of the both of them holding a tiny shoe.

"Baby Pashkov coming May '23," they wrote in the caption. "We love you more than words could ever express."

In response to the news, several "DWTS" cast members showered Karagach with love in the comments including Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

"She's about to be the most BEAUTIFUL baby everrrrr," Johnson commented.