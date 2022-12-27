ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Can Southwest Air Stock Take Flight Despite Cancellations?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report stock is under pressure on Tuesday, down about 5% at last check.

At today’s low, the shares were down 6.3% and coming into the session, the stock has now declined in three straight weeks.

The airlines have seen a robust return, and despite looming recession worries, travelers continue to book trips and take vacations.

Of course, they had to deal with a monstrous storm that wreaked havoc on travelers’ holiday plans this year. While many airlines were looking to have cleared the worst of it, Southwest Air had some real issues.

On Monday, the company canceled almost 3,000 flights, accounting for more than 70% of its flights that day. For what it's worth, more than 4,000 flights coming into or within the U.S. were canceled.

Of the four major airline stocks, Southwest Airlines is the only one struggling on the day. Delta (DAL) - Get Free Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report are about flat while United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report is up 1%.

Trading Southwest Airlines Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Zqm7_0jvkgZ2800
Weekly chart of Southwest Airlines stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

While Southwest may be lagging its peers this morning, it’s the only stock of this group that rebounded enough to take out its February 2020 high. None of the others really even got close.

Still, the stock has suffered quite a bit lately, down 47% from its post-covid high in April 2021.

Quite frankly, the stock looks to be a bit in no man’s land -- unless it can regain $35.

If Southwest stock moves back above $35, the bulls will want to see it regain the 10-week and 21-week moving averages, as well as the 50% retracement of the current decline.

If it can do that, Southwest has more potential upside. If it moves above downtrend resistance, the declining 50-week moving average would be the main target, currently near $40.

That measure has been active resistance so far this year.

On the downside, a break of $33.75 opens the door down to the $30 to $31.50 zone. The latter is the 78.6% retracement of the larger range, while $30 has been notable support for the past 18 months.

A true breakdown could put $27.50 in play.

The bottom line is simple: Watch $33.75 on the downside and $35 on the upside for clues as to what may come next for Southwest stock.

Season's Savings!

It’s time to take your financial future into your own hands. Level up your investing knowledge when you save $300 on our most comprehensive investing product.

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
91K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy