floridabulldog.org
Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban
(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
Quincy family loses home in house fire on Christmas Eve
The Lockwood Family loss their home on Carter Road on Christmas Eve due to a fire that spread from the backyard to their house.
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 27, 2022
Adam Avants, 41, Malone, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. Dentavius Smith, 29, Marianna, Florida: unarmed burglary to structure, tamper/harass witness victim or informant, criminal mischief- $201-$999 damage, petit theft- value less than $750, driving with no valid license: Marianna Police Department. Hansford Griffis, 51, Marianna,...
TPD investigating Christmas Eve stabbing
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Christmas Eve night on Rosewell Drive.
WCTV
Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
WCTV
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TPD investigating Christmas attempted robbery, shooting
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with shooting that took place Christmas morning in the area of De Saix Boulevard.
TPD makes arrest in homicide case at Terra Lake Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest on Thursday following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Terra Lakes Apartment.
UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.
