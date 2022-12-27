ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

floridabulldog.org

Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban

(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 27, 2022

Adam Avants, 41, Malone, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. Dentavius Smith, 29, Marianna, Florida: unarmed burglary to structure, tamper/harass witness victim or informant, criminal mischief- $201-$999 damage, petit theft- value less than $750, driving with no valid license: Marianna Police Department. Hansford Griffis, 51, Marianna,...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

