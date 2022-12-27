ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Washington Missourian

Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year

After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana

(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

A Night To Shine Coming To Farmington

(Farmington) Planning is well underway for a special event coming up in Farmington in February. Rocky Good is the pastor at New Heights Church. He says A Night to Shine is an amazing night for everyone involved. They hope to have students from up to 14 different school districts in...
FARMINGTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County

Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Staffing Shortage Reported For Closure Of Sullivan MSHP Exam Station

According to the City of Sullivan, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Drivers Examination tests in Sullivan are coming to an end at this time. The tests are given the second and fourth Tuesdays in Sullivan at the Sullivan Skating Rink Annex Building but that is coming to an end soon.
SULLIVAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Dan’s Corner Pocket Is Bringing Billiards Back

“I love pool,” Dan McVey, owner of the new pool hall, said. He wants to teach billiards and bring pool halls back to their golden age. McVay is looking to get as many people involved as possible, believing that billiards can be a community sport for all ages. McVey...
SULLIVAN, MO
KICK AM 1530

‘Triple D’ Names Missouri Restaurant One of The Best in The State

Of all the restaurants to eat at in Missouri, there is one that was just rated one of the best in the state by Guy Fieri. We all know the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives starring chef Guy Fieri as he tours the best of the best highlighting over 1,000 restaurants and what they are famous for. One of those restaurants in Missouri was just named the Best in the entire state. Mashed.com named Shaved Duck in St. Louis a must-visit the next time you're in the city.
MISSOURI STATE

