One Missouri City Named As The 'Loneliest City' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
MaxPreps
High school football: Bowling Green of Missouri leads highest-scoring teams of 2022 season at over 64 points per game
To get an idea of the level of scoring in high school football games across the country in 2022, consider the case of Bixby (Okla.). The Spartans averaged 61.8 points per game this season and would have been the highest scoring team in the nation 85 of the past 91 years dating back to 1931.
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year
After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
2022 in Review: The Internet Roasts Josh Hawley for Running Away on Jan. 6
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
mymoinfo.com
A Night To Shine Coming To Farmington
(Farmington) Planning is well underway for a special event coming up in Farmington in February. Rocky Good is the pastor at New Heights Church. He says A Night to Shine is an amazing night for everyone involved. They hope to have students from up to 14 different school districts in...
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
myleaderpaper.com
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
stlpublicradio.org
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Sullivan Independent News
Staffing Shortage Reported For Closure Of Sullivan MSHP Exam Station
According to the City of Sullivan, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Drivers Examination tests in Sullivan are coming to an end at this time. The tests are given the second and fourth Tuesdays in Sullivan at the Sullivan Skating Rink Annex Building but that is coming to an end soon.
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
Sullivan Independent News
Dan’s Corner Pocket Is Bringing Billiards Back
“I love pool,” Dan McVey, owner of the new pool hall, said. He wants to teach billiards and bring pool halls back to their golden age. McVay is looking to get as many people involved as possible, believing that billiards can be a community sport for all ages. McVey...
‘Triple D’ Names Missouri Restaurant One of The Best in The State
Of all the restaurants to eat at in Missouri, there is one that was just rated one of the best in the state by Guy Fieri. We all know the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives starring chef Guy Fieri as he tours the best of the best highlighting over 1,000 restaurants and what they are famous for. One of those restaurants in Missouri was just named the Best in the entire state. Mashed.com named Shaved Duck in St. Louis a must-visit the next time you're in the city.
