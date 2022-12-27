Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on S.C. 905 near Conway
A pedestrian trying to cross S.C. 905 near Conway died Friday night after she was struck by a car, authorities said. Roxanna Massre, 63, perished at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy in a news release. The wreck happened around...
myhorrynews.com
Here are NYE events in the Myrtle Beach area
The Myrtle Beach area is welcoming the New Year with a range of events and gatherings to usher in 2023. From a Southern Times Square to fireworks, here are events in the Myrtle Beach area on New Year's Eve. The Market Common in Myrtle Beach plans to host its 10th...
myhorrynews.com
James Reilley Sr. golfing and fishing
LORIS-James Reilley Sr., 63, passed away Dec. 25 in McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee. Born Dec. 13, 1959 in Burlington County, N.J., he was a son of the late Samuel Reilley and Beatrice Artuso Reilley. He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Patricia Ghaul. James...
myhorrynews.com
Stephen J. Piazza was a beloved auto mechanic
A memorial service for Stephen J. Piazza, 58, will be held in Watson’s Funeral Home in Conway Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. Mr. Piazza, of Terryville, Conn., died Dec. 27 in Grand Strand Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born Feb. 13, 1964 in Bristol,...
myhorrynews.com
'Sprayed and betrayed.' Agent Orange leaves lingering impacts on Myrtle Beach veterans, their families
Roddy Lewis grew up there. There, on the edge of the jungle as an 18-year-old Airman. There enemy soldiers jumped out of graveyards firing at his base. When he talks about Southeast Asia, his voice is distant sounding more like a teacher giving a history lesson rather than a man who had survived.
myhorrynews.com
Mary G. Springs loved animals and spending time with her family
Mary G. Springs, 73, passed away Dec. 29 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born July 17, 1949 in Georgetown County, she was a daughter of the late Rosewell Springs and Olar Roberts Springs. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Olive...
myhorrynews.com
Richard “Doug” Roberts sang in the choir at Jamestown Baptist Church
Funeral services for Richard “Doug” Roberts, 79, will be held Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Collins and the Rev. Robin King officiating. Mr. Roberts went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 27 with his loving family by his...
myhorrynews.com
Billy Randall Jones was a hard working farmer who loved his tractor
A graveside service for Billy Randall Jones, 65, will be held Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in Antioch UMC Cemetery. Mr. Jones passed away Dec. 22 in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Born March 17, 1957 in Conway, he was a son of the late Robert Billy Jones and Mary Frances...
myhorrynews.com
Loris officials determine how city will spend American Rescue Plan funds
Water meters, a police vehicle and property are several items Loris City Council approved to purchase with its American Rescue Plan Act funds it received. The city will receive $1,374,547.18 in total in funds from the federal government and has approved to allocate $626,220 of the funds for projects and government needs. (City officials expect the second installment in the fall.)
myhorrynews.com
College cornhole championships bring the game to Myrtle Beach
Plant your feet. Keep your eye on the target. Wind up. Now toss. For the past three years, Lincoln Rychecky and his friends have traveled from the University of Colorado Boulder to Myrtle Beach with a single-minded intent to bring home the National College Cornhole Championship. “Our motto is actually...
myhorrynews.com
SLED: 18-year-old man shot by Conway police after opening fire on officer
A shootout with a Conway police officer left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Forest Loop Road area near Ninth Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.
myhorrynews.com
What's next for CCU football: Coaching and roster changes and upholding a standard
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama | Coastal Carolina has had quite a three-year run in football. Following three consecutive losing seasons in their first three years in FBS from 2017 to 2019, the Chanticleers have gone 31-7 over the past three seasons and spent 24 weeks ranked in the AP or Coaches Poll Top 25, rising as high as No. 9 during an undefeated regular season in 2020.
