studyfinds.org
Potent marijuana linked to growing rates of addiction, mental health problems
BATH, United Kingdom — Marijuana is the most widely used drug worldwide, aside from alcohol and nicotine. The potency of cannabis products all over the world has steadily increased over the years however, sparking concerns over potential new health complications. Sure enough, a recent study by researchers at the University of Bath found that rates of cannabis addiction treatment have increased at nearly the same pace as the drug’s potency over the years.
Best Children’s Vitamins: Top 5 Kids Gummy Multivitamins Most Recommended By Experts
Many of us struggle to get the kids in our lives to eat a balanced diet. They’re not exactly screaming for spinach like they are for ice cream. And even adults are struggling to meet their own nutritional needs. There’s a variety of factors that affect this. Like how food is becoming less nutrient dense, convenience foods are everywhere and costs of healthy foods are rising.
Stress speeds up vision loss by causing eye cells to die faster, study shows
IRVINE, Calif. — Constant stress can make your eyesight worse over time, reports a recent mouse study. The new research finds that repeated stress ages cells in the eyes, causing them to die off sooner. All cells age, and the ones in your eye are no exception. But the...
What is fluid intelligence? Study identifies brain areas necessary for quick thinking
LONDON — Fluid intelligence is a defining factor of human cognition, according to scientists. It’s what helps us react to unexpected situations, formulate new ideas, and carefully plan strategies for success. Studies show that high fluid intelligence predicts professional prosperity, social mobility, health, and longevity, and also correlates with stronger additional cognitive capacities like memory. Now, new research has mapped the parts of the brain that support our ability to think quickly.
Why are women at higher risk for Alzheimer’s? A side-effect of menopause may be the cause
LA JOLLA, Calif. — Studies show that women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia. Now, new findings focusing on the biological causes behind the disease may provide some much-needed insight into the reasons for this gender disparity. A team from...
Burnout more common among perfectionists — and it can come from stress at home
SYDNEY, Australia — Perfectionists often put a lot of pressure on themselves at work, but a new study finds that even stress at home can lead to burnout. Professor Gordon Parker, a clinical psychiatrist at the University of New South Wales, says perfectionists are more likely to burn out than the average person because of their own “unrelenting standards.” With the added stress of the global pandemic and economic issues like inflation, Parker’s team says it’s safe to say many people are simply exhausted — both mentally and physically.
Why are honey bees dying? Study finds bee lifespans 50% shorter than 50 years ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In another blow to bee pollinators, a new study has found that honey bees are living significantly shorter lives compared to 50 years ago. Several bee species are at risk of extinction from a loss of habitats and human activities, and this new finding suggests genetics may also be driving bees to die faster. Understanding which genes are shortening the lives of bees may help with the future breeding of honey bees which live longer.
A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
