SYDNEY, Australia — Perfectionists often put a lot of pressure on themselves at work, but a new study finds that even stress at home can lead to burnout. Professor Gordon Parker, a clinical psychiatrist at the University of New South Wales, says perfectionists are more likely to burn out than the average person because of their own “unrelenting standards.” With the added stress of the global pandemic and economic issues like inflation, Parker’s team says it’s safe to say many people are simply exhausted — both mentally and physically.

1 DAY AGO