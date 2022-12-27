Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ready for Georgia to hunt, attack and eat against Ohio State in CFP Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Two teams will take the field as hunters Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, only one will exit still alive in the championship race. “Our kids will come out and play really hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on ESPN College GameDay. “We didn’t play our best...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State icons Urban Meyer, Kirk Herbstreit predict how Buckeyes can upset Georgia in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Ohio State icons Urban Meyer and Kirk Herbstreit shared their opinions on what it will take for the Buckeyes to beat Georgia. Meyer, who beat Kirby Smart defenses while at Florida and coaching Ohio State, indicated it will come down to big plays by the offense. Herbstreit,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest. This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game
ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest concern facing Georgia comes as no surprise
ATLANTA — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is known as an offensive whiz, able to diagnose and exploit matchups while dialing up plays for Buckeyes’ teams that never lack scoring firepower. But now Day, just like his Ohio State program, faces one of the most complete challenges it...
dawgnation.com
How injured Nolan Smith continues to help Georgia football win: ‘He’s been a huge help to everyone’
ATLANTA — Hours after his Georgia playing career had come to a halt, Nolan Smith was happy. Not with the torn pectoral injury that ended his senior season, but with the fact that someone finally got Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson down for a sack in Georgia’s 42-20 win.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022)
Georgia football takes on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 31. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia and Ohio State have met just once, coming back in 1993. The winner...
dawgnation.com
Kendall Milton tops 3 Georgia X-Factors in playoff run, will return for 2023
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart is not one to mince words, so the fact he opened the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal press conference talking about running the football is probably not happenstance. “You look across the board,” Smart said, “teams that run the ball well, tend to win these games.”...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?
ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
dawgnation.com
Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’
ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coaches brush off, joke about allegations of hidden camera at Ohio State practice
ATLANTA — Hidden Camera-gate arrived at the College Football Playoff with rumors surfacing that Georgia had cameras inside of an Ohio State practice. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart appeared shocked when asked by a national reporter about the allegation at Georgia’s Thursday media day. “I have no idea what...
dawgnation.com
Kenny McIntosh: Georgia learned valuable lessons from forgettable 2019 SEC title game
ATLANTA — Georgia football does not call Mercedes-Benz Stadium home, but there is a familiarity and valuable lessons have been learned in the building during the Kirby Smart Era. The most obvious was among the most recent, last year when the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship...
dawgnation.com
Amarius Mims on possibly making his first start for Georgia football: ‘I don’t want to let my teammates down’
ATLANTA — As hard as it is to believe for someone who is 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Amarius Mims believes he’s grown a lot this season for the Bulldogs. Though he has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs, Mims feels like a much better player now from where he was when he entered the transfer portal back in April.
dawgnation.com
Yoga, Wine NIL deals and the best viral moments from College Football Playoff media days
ATLANTA — It’s a rare day when we get to hear from Jalen Carter, Malaki Starks and just about every significant member of the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes both participated in the Peach Bowl media, speaking with reporters and sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.
dawgnation.com
