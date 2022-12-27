ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dawgnation.com

Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?

ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’

ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
ATHENS, GA

