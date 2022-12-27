Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Christie Bruner, Chamber of Commerce
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Christie Bruner has made...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Deborah Figgs-Sanders
We’re asking thought leaders, business people, and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. As a female African...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023 City of St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch
We’re asking thought leaders, business people, and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. 2023 will be a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: USFSP Campus Governor Sean Schrader
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Sean Schrader, now a...
luxury-houses.net
A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million
6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Cynthia Johnson, Pinellas County Economic Development
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. St. Pete native Cynthia...
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local firm changes ‘the Wall Street standard’
After starting his career with New York City powerbrokers, Mina Tadrus relocated to Tampa Bay intent on utilizing proprietary algorithms and unique trading strategies to revolutionize the investment industry. Tadrus, CEO of Tadrus Capital, and his partnership group launched the quantitative investment management firm from Tampa in 2019. Initially, his...
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy
December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
stpetecatalyst.com
Women in tech, entrepreneurship have a new resource
Female founders have a tough time raising money; Forbes reported that women-led startups received just 2.3% of venture capital funding in 2020. Raechel Canipe, director of community engagement for Synapse Florida, is familiar with the disheartening statistics. So she became a founder herself, to help make a difference. Canipe publicly...
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
