UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast

The Mendocino Voice
More storms forecast for Northern CA, bringing potential flooding to the North Coast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/22 — Another round of rain is in the forecast for the North Coast, following on the heels of Monday’s atmospheric river, and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka is predicting an increased possibility of flooding in the coming days. As of the time of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The First Day of the Atmospheric River Brought Eureka Record Rainfall
Hey, how about that wind last night, eh? I can’t be the only person to have had earthquake flashbacks when their home caught those gusts like a big wooden sail, rattling windows and shivering timbers. Yesterday was the first day of a week of real weather we’re due for....
krcrtv.com
National Weather Service warns North Coast residents of dangerous conditions
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a few advisories related to the recent stormy conditions on the North Coast and has advice for people to stay safe. The NWS describes the weather system as a "significant rainstorm" bringing heavy rain and possible flooding. It said those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if needed.
North Coast Journal
Rivers Flush with Water, Soon to be Steelhead
The transition to steelhead season is taking a bit longer than anticipated. So far, though it's still early, steelhead fishing has been slow on popular rivers like the Smith, Mad and Eel. But that should change soon. Following a good amount of rain overnight Monday, the rivers Tuesday finally got the flushing they needed. Once the rivers drop down to fishable heights and color, we should see the first big wave of winter steelhead. The Smith will be the first to round into shape, but that may be a few days away. It's predicted to be in the 12- to 14-foot range through the weekend, but should be in great shape by the start of next week. The Chetco could be high and off color all next week if the rain continues as predicted. The rest of the coastal rivers, well, it's going to be a while.
kymkemp.com
NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility
Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
kymkemp.com
Atmospheric River Forecast to Bring Up to Six Inches of Rain to Much of the Emerald Triangle, Strong Winds Expected
An atmospheric river (in other words…a lot of rain) is headed to the North Coast starting Monday and lasting through early Tuesday. Some areas could see flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka,. A significant rainstorm will bring heavy rain and possible flooding of small rivers, streams,...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet, Windy, & Wintry Weather On The Way
A strong storm will clear out the stubborn fog this evening, bringing with it strong winds and moderate to heavy rain. Winds this evening could gust up to 45-65mph, blowing down trees and possibly knocking out power for some. A High Wind Warning will begin at 10pm and last through 10am on Tuesday. Higher wind gusts will occur in the mountains with gusts up to 85mph. Rain will also be a concern this evening. The storm moving through is an atmospheric river, meaning a lot of moisture is associated with this storm. By tomorrow morning 1-2 inches of rain will fall in the valley, putting pressure on local streams. So far, widespread flooding is not expected, but roadway ponding and blocked drains could be a problem in the valley. A flash flood watch begins this evening for northern Trinity County in some of the burn scars, while a flood watch will begin tonight for the southern half beginning tonight due to the possibility of the small stream flooding in the more flood prone areas. 2-4 inches of rain could fall in the higher elevations with snow levels remaining rather high for this evening.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Estimated Restoral Times] Winter Storm Leaves Thousands of Humboldt and Mendocino PG&E Customers in the Dark
The winter storm that brought heavy rains and wind to the North Coast overnight on December 26 and 27, has left thousands sitting in the dark. According to the PG&E outage map, 5,714 customers are without power in Humboldt County, and 3,130 customers are without power in Mendocino County. In...
Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Hydesville
The Northern Coast of California saw another shaker this afternoon, when a preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area, according to the United States Geological Survey.
lostcoastoutpost.com
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
North Coast Journal
Rio Dell Update: Boil Advisory Lifted, 25 Homes Red-Tagged, GoFundMe Campaign Started for Impacted Residents
Rio Dell’s boil advisory was lifted this morning, according to City Manager Kyle Knopp, who said in a news release that residents may start safely drinking the city’s water. The advisory had been in effect since the Dec. 20 earthquake, which struck the Eel River Valley especially hard.
kymkemp.com
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching
Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
North Coast Journal
I read Donna Wildearth's (Dec. 15) article "Gardening for Caterpillars?," a noteworthy topic. Unfortunately, I was surprised to read some of the suggested top native trees/shrubs for Eureka, information which she garnered from National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder (uses zip codes in search box). Some of the plants are not specific to our area. Aspen and most oaks, for example, are not appropriate for our Humboldt Bay area. I went to the website noted in the article and experimented with a few other California cities: It gave the same top natives for Bakersfield, Napa, Monterey and Palm Springs!
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County's most impactful and memorable stories of 2022
2022 brought a sweemingly unending torrent of news in Humboldt County, so much so that sifting through it to find the year's 10 biggest stories necessitated breaking conventional bounds and adding two bonus entries. It helps that items 11 and 12 on this list are resoundingly positive news — which we can safely say we all need a lot more of these days. As we present our Top 10 stories of 2022, we'll first note a few omissions. The fall of Roe, the conclusion of the Eureka Police Department's texting scandal, the approval of a historically massive fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula and the Lightning Complex Fire that encircled Willow Creek for more than a month all failed to make the cut this year, underscoring what an absolutely wild year we've all had. As we enter 2023, take a moment to reflect and look back on 2022, and let us know what we missed. And let's all hope the coming year builds on the successes of this year while leaving the discord and division behind.
kymkemp.com
Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune
When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
