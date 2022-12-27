ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast

By Kimberly Wear
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lostcoastoutpost.com

The First Day of the Atmospheric River Brought Eureka Record Rainfall

Hey, how about that wind last night, eh? I can’t be the only person to have had earthquake flashbacks when their home caught those gusts like a big wooden sail, rattling windows and shivering timbers. Yesterday was the first day of a week of real weather we’re due for....
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

National Weather Service warns North Coast residents of dangerous conditions

EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a few advisories related to the recent stormy conditions on the North Coast and has advice for people to stay safe. The NWS describes the weather system as a "significant rainstorm" bringing heavy rain and possible flooding. It said those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if needed.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Rivers Flush with Water, Soon to be Steelhead

The transition to steelhead season is taking a bit longer than anticipated. So far, though it's still early, steelhead fishing has been slow on popular rivers like the Smith, Mad and Eel. But that should change soon. Following a good amount of rain overnight Monday, the rivers Tuesday finally got the flushing they needed. Once the rivers drop down to fishable heights and color, we should see the first big wave of winter steelhead. The Smith will be the first to round into shape, but that may be a few days away. It's predicted to be in the 12- to 14-foot range through the weekend, but should be in great shape by the start of next week. The Chetco could be high and off color all next week if the rain continues as predicted. The rest of the coastal rivers, well, it's going to be a while.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility

Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet, Windy, & Wintry Weather On The Way

A strong storm will clear out the stubborn fog this evening, bringing with it strong winds and moderate to heavy rain. Winds this evening could gust up to 45-65mph, blowing down trees and possibly knocking out power for some. A High Wind Warning will begin at 10pm and last through 10am on Tuesday. Higher wind gusts will occur in the mountains with gusts up to 85mph. Rain will also be a concern this evening. The storm moving through is an atmospheric river, meaning a lot of moisture is associated with this storm. By tomorrow morning 1-2 inches of rain will fall in the valley, putting pressure on local streams. So far, widespread flooding is not expected, but roadway ponding and blocked drains could be a problem in the valley. A flash flood watch begins this evening for northern Trinity County in some of the burn scars, while a flood watch will begin tonight for the southern half beginning tonight due to the possibility of the small stream flooding in the more flood prone areas. 2-4 inches of rain could fall in the higher elevations with snow levels remaining rather high for this evening.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help

Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching

Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Dig Deeper

I read Donna Wildearth's (Dec. 15) article "Gardening for Caterpillars?," a noteworthy topic. Unfortunately, I was surprised to read some of the suggested top native trees/shrubs for Eureka, information which she garnered from National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder (uses zip codes in search box). Some of the plants are not specific to our area. Aspen and most oaks, for example, are not appropriate for our Humboldt Bay area. I went to the website noted in the article and experimented with a few other California cities: It gave the same top natives for Bakersfield, Napa, Monterey and Palm Springs!
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Humboldt County's most impactful and memorable stories of 2022

2022 brought a sweemingly unending torrent of news in Humboldt County, so much so that sifting through it to find the year's 10 biggest stories necessitated breaking conventional bounds and adding two bonus entries. It helps that items 11 and 12 on this list are resoundingly positive news — which we can safely say we all need a lot more of these days. As we present our Top 10 stories of 2022, we'll first note a few omissions. The fall of Roe, the conclusion of the Eureka Police Department's texting scandal, the approval of a historically massive fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula and the Lightning Complex Fire that encircled Willow Creek for more than a month all failed to make the cut this year, underscoring what an absolutely wild year we've all had. As we enter 2023, take a moment to reflect and look back on 2022, and let us know what we missed. And let's all hope the coming year builds on the successes of this year while leaving the discord and division behind.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune

When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
RIO DELL, CA

