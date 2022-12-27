ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Darnell Washington exits game against Ohio State with ankle injury

ATLANTA — Georgia has not gotten off to a great start in this game for the Bulldogs, as Georgia has fallen behind 21-7. And the Bulldogs may be without one of their key contributors as tight end Darnell Washington is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia captain Warren McClendon starting streak snapped, Ladd McConkey playing in CFP Semifinal

ATLANTA — Georgia sophomore Amarius Mims got his first career start at right tackle, snapping what had been a 37-game starting streak for redshirt junior Warren McClendon. McClendon, a redshirt junior, suffered what Kirby Smart was a sprained knee in the Bulldogs’ 50-30 win over LSU and has been questionable to play in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football won’t follow ‘Blockbuster model’ as it finishes prep for Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia knows it is attempting to do something no team in the College Football Playoff has done in winning back-to-back national championships. But don’t make the mistake of thinking Georgia is going to repeat as the top team in the country. Kirby Smart has reiterated plenty of times this season that this team is significantly different from the team that won it all last season.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia All-American Jalen Carter opens up, ready to ’show the world’ what he can do

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter said “The Moment” this season against LSU just happened, and it continues to go viral with pictures, paintings and autograph seekers. There was Carter, a defensive tackle looking to make a play in the SEC Championship, and then Jayden Daniels, a quarterback unable to escape the grasp of perhaps the most dominant Georgia defender of all time.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’

ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?

ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy