KEVN
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stevie Williams, a 39-year-old woman from Rapid City, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, following a federal indictment in March 2021. In a release, the Department...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
KEVN
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
drgnews.com
Stanley, Jones, Brule, Walworth among counties where sobriety checkpoints will be held in January
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Jones, Brule, Walworth, Brown, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha and Spink.
KELOLAND TV
End to a chapter for Sheriff Thom
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 44 years in law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, is saying goodbye to the role. For just a couple more days, Sheriff Kevin Thom will finish his career after 12 years in the position. “I was fortunate, I inherited a good organization....
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
KELOLAND TV
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery that occurred at 2730 W. Main Street. The suspect entered the casino and demanded money from an employee who complied, and the suspect then left on foot.
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers
This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms
ROSEBUD RESERVATION — Rosebud tribal officials say at least six people have died as a result of two winter storms that partially buried homes across the reservation, and some people remain trapped at home more than two weeks after the first snow fell. The fatalities included a 12-year-old boy with health problems who couldn’t be […] The post Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
drgnews.com
Demand for food from Feeding South Dakota pantries continues to grow
A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Feeding South Dakota has warehouses in...
drgnews.com
Duo from Spearfish wins South Dakota Congressional App Challenge for 2nd year in a row
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is congratulating Congressional App Challenge winners, Katelyn and Casie Dale, from Spearfish, South Dakota. Katelyn and Casie designed an app called “Lighthouse.” The Dales won for the second year in a row. “Mastering the use of technology is an invaluable skill in the...
frcheraldstar.com
Hot Springs’ first medical marijuana dispensary to open later this month
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Forrest Fanning of Caputa, far right, said he and his business partner Erica Merchant and her husband Paul (also pictured) hope to have their medical marijuana dispensary open for business prior to Christmas. Their rented location is in the former Marty’s Tire building, which is now owned by McGas, Inc. Fanning said they will be utilizing the office space in the right half of the building for the cannabis business which will be called Dakota Kind. Also pictured is Fanning’s dog Lefty.
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
