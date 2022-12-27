Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Forrest Fanning of Caputa, far right, said he and his business partner Erica Merchant and her husband Paul (also pictured) hope to have their medical marijuana dispensary open for business prior to Christmas. Their rented location is in the former Marty’s Tire building, which is now owned by McGas, Inc. Fanning said they will be utilizing the office space in the right half of the building for the cannabis business which will be called Dakota Kind. Also pictured is Fanning’s dog Lefty.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO