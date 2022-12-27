This Is The Best Restaurant In Oklahoma, According To Guy Fieri

Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best ?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Oklahoma, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Nic's Grill in Oklahoma City. Here's what Mashed said about it:

If you want to get your hands on what's been dubbed the best burger in Oklahoma City, and maybe even the whole state, then head over to Nic's Grill and get in the inevitable line that will be spilling out the door of this tiny, no-frills joint. Once you do get up to the counter, do yourself a favor and try out the Onion Burger, a local favorite in Oklahoma. Nic's version starts with a whopping half pound of beef, which is piled up with onions and served with a basket of fries — and a fork. Guy Fieri called it "killer," adding, "that's what a burger is supposed to be."

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.