ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

This Is The Best Restaurant In Oklahoma, According To Guy Fieri

By Dani Medina
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21L4SM_0jvkZlvJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best ?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Oklahoma, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Nic's Grill in Oklahoma City. Here's what Mashed said about it:

If you want to get your hands on what's been dubbed the best burger in Oklahoma City, and maybe even the whole state, then head over to Nic's Grill and get in the inevitable line that will be spilling out the door of this tiny, no-frills joint. Once you do get up to the counter, do yourself a favor and try out the Onion Burger, a local favorite in Oklahoma. Nic's version starts with a whopping half pound of beef, which is piled up with onions and served with a basket of fries — and a fork. Guy Fieri called it "killer," adding, "that's what a burger is supposed to be."

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.

Comments / 58

roy
4d ago

Time for guy to check out some other places in oklahoma, not saying nics isn't good but there alot of places in these smaller towns that I'd put up against it

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WBRE

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state. “Oklahoma has just sort of been such a big cheerleader for me since the beginning when I went on the show all the way until now and I love the people here,” said Farmer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Radio Ink

Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51

Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
405magazine.com

Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 31

3, 2, 1 — Happy New Year! You can usher in 2023 in an exciting way at these New Year’s parties all around the 405. Raise a glass of your choice of beverage, sing along to timeless tunes or recent hits, and maybe even share a New Year’s kiss.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
Z94

The AMA Arenacross Championships Are Coming to Oklahoma

While the cold winter months feel like the slowest, most boring months of the year in Oklahoma, that's just when the high-flying fun heads indoors. I've been sitting in the studio pretending to stay busy working on the last Friday of 2022 when something splashed across my screen on YouTube that cloud website we all use to do our diligent work.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
965
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy