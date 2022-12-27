ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami football leads making top 5 for 5-star 2024 LB TJ Capers

With the Early National Signing Period completed last week, 2024 prospects will start to gain more attention. The Miami football program was named in the top five for five-star linebacker T.J. Capers from Miami Columbus, the alma mater of head coach Mario Cristobal. Capers is the 10th overall and top LB for 2024 per On3.
Miami football best 2023 recruiting class under 1st year head coach

After closing strong in the week prior to the National Early Signing Period beginning Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program has the best 2023 signing class among schools with coaches who just completed their first year. Miami has the fourth-best 2023 class overall behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Unsigned...
Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees

Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
Can Teddy Bridgewater lead the Dolphins to the playoffs if Tua is out?

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has entered concussion protocol, if out for the rest of the season can Teddy Bridgewater lead the team to the playoffs?. Just 4 weeks ago the Miami Dolphins were 8-3 and putting up numbers that were not seen since the days of Dan Marino back in the 90s, now the Dolphins are 8-7 and have possibly lost their QB Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of the season.
Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos

Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
