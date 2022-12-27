ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Billie Eilish's Brother Addresses Her 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUhO0_0jvkYLHA00

The public has seen Billie Eilish grow up in front of them, between her debut hit “Ocean Eyes” at 14 to becoming a global pop sensation in the last few years in her early adulthood. That fame skyrocketed to new heights this year, between winning an Oscar for the theme of the James Bond movie No Time To Die , writing music for Turning Red , headlining Coachella and going on a huge world tour. But recently, the internet can’t stop talking about Eilish’s new relationship that has a 10-year age gap, and even her brother and music collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, is getting hate for it.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish are close siblings, having co-written Eilish’s albums together along with sharing many of the massive experiences that have come with the singer’s fame, such as sharing the stage together every night of Eilish’s shows and accepting their “No Time To Die” Oscar early this year. As much of the internet continues to look down upon Eilish having a 31-year-old boyfriend in The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, O’Connell, who is 25 himself, recently said this:

I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.

Finneas O’Connell’s comment on Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford comes via TikTok following one user calling the musician and brother to Eilish out for his “sister dating a 31 year old man” and having “shitty” music, according to them. O’Connell responded with the above words in the comments along with also saying elsewhere ”if you think my music is shitty I recommend listening to literally anything else.”

The user who decided to take shots at Finneas leading to his recent comments was responding to a previous TikTok the 25-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner posted where he shared that he hadn’t “laughed once” at the app’s trend of telling their parents someone died who didn’t. He called it “mean,” whereas the user disagreed, previously calling it “so fucking funny” on one of their other recent videos.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have been seen on outings as far back as October 2022, with Eilish going public with their relationship on Instagram in the past few months. The “Happier Than Ever” singer has taken to social media to share their Halloween costumes, where Eilish and Rutherford went as a baby and old man; their red carpet debut at a Gucci event; and most recently at Eilish’s 21st birthday party, where they dressed in festive red outfits together for the star-studded affair.

Eilish, who was recently named one of the most fashionable celebs of 2022 , has spoken to her relationship with Jesse Rutherford , saying she’s really “excited” and “happy” to be with The Neighbourhood frontman. Along with feeling “really inspired” by her boyfriend, she’s called him the “hottest fucking fucker alive.”

Although there’s a lot of backlash and concern for the 21-year-old having a much older boyfriend, her brother Finneas is showing trust with his sister as she continues to navigate living her life in the spotlight and the internet scrutiny that comes with being a famous pop star.

Comments / 9

Related
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Dresses As A Sexy Santa & Matches With BF Jesse Rutherford At Her 21st Birthday Party

Turning 21 looked like a good time for Billie Eilish! The singer threw an epic party on Dec. 17, where she was showered with love as she celebrated the milestone birthday. In one photo, uploaded to Instagram by Billie’s friend, the singer’s sexy Santa ensemble for the evening was on full display. She wore a red mini dress with black belt and white trim, paired with a red and white cape around her neck. Meanwhile, Billie’s boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, was by her side as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” He also wore a Santa-inspired ensemble.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Is Cher Engaged? Singer Declares She Has 'No Words' After Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Gives Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Do we hear wedding bells? On Christmas morning, Cher sent fans into a frenzy by revealing her new boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, gifted her a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring.The superstar shared the stunning gift via Twitter, captioning the post, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."The "Believe" crooner, 76, didn't clarify whether the jewelry was indeed an engagement ring or just a special holiday gift, but she has been vocal about how happy she is in her relationship, which she debuted last month, though it's rumored they first met in September during Paris Fashion Week.While the star acknowledged their age gap is...
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy