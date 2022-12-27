Billie Eilish's Brother Addresses Her 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

The public has seen Billie Eilish grow up in front of them, between her debut hit “Ocean Eyes” at 14 to becoming a global pop sensation in the last few years in her early adulthood. That fame skyrocketed to new heights this year, between winning an Oscar for the theme of the James Bond movie No Time To Die , writing music for Turning Red , headlining Coachella and going on a huge world tour. But recently, the internet can’t stop talking about Eilish’s new relationship that has a 10-year age gap, and even her brother and music collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, is getting hate for it.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish are close siblings, having co-written Eilish’s albums together along with sharing many of the massive experiences that have come with the singer’s fame, such as sharing the stage together every night of Eilish’s shows and accepting their “No Time To Die” Oscar early this year. As much of the internet continues to look down upon Eilish having a 31-year-old boyfriend in The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, O’Connell, who is 25 himself, recently said this:

I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.

Finneas O’Connell’s comment on Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford comes via TikTok following one user calling the musician and brother to Eilish out for his “sister dating a 31 year old man” and having “shitty” music, according to them. O’Connell responded with the above words in the comments along with also saying elsewhere ”if you think my music is shitty I recommend listening to literally anything else.”

The user who decided to take shots at Finneas leading to his recent comments was responding to a previous TikTok the 25-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner posted where he shared that he hadn’t “laughed once” at the app’s trend of telling their parents someone died who didn’t. He called it “mean,” whereas the user disagreed, previously calling it “so fucking funny” on one of their other recent videos.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have been seen on outings as far back as October 2022, with Eilish going public with their relationship on Instagram in the past few months. The “Happier Than Ever” singer has taken to social media to share their Halloween costumes, where Eilish and Rutherford went as a baby and old man; their red carpet debut at a Gucci event; and most recently at Eilish’s 21st birthday party, where they dressed in festive red outfits together for the star-studded affair.

Eilish, who was recently named one of the most fashionable celebs of 2022 , has spoken to her relationship with Jesse Rutherford , saying she’s really “excited” and “happy” to be with The Neighbourhood frontman. Along with feeling “really inspired” by her boyfriend, she’s called him the “hottest fucking fucker alive.”

Although there’s a lot of backlash and concern for the 21-year-old having a much older boyfriend, her brother Finneas is showing trust with his sister as she continues to navigate living her life in the spotlight and the internet scrutiny that comes with being a famous pop star.