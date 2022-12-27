Read full article on original website
Libra 57
2d ago
Why no suspension? He could have seriously injured Apple. The fine is nothing. Missed an opportunity to send a serious message that dirty play will not be tolerated.
Reply
20
Jeff Charles
2d ago
The guy is a dirty player. This was his 3rd time being caught on camera doing something dirty to another player trying to intentionally hurt them because he was mad at his own turnover. He's a habitual offender and needs the same punishment as other repeat offenders, like Vontez Burfict, permanent suspension.
Reply
12
...."G"....
2d ago
yet the Bronco guy got find $50,000 and the other guy got fined $12,000 for a fight, and this guy only gets 11,000..pfft...
Reply
21
