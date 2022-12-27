ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Wrap Halloween Ends And Say Goodbye To Laurie Strode

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021zIA_0jvkXyDw00

The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years now, with fans being treated to new and familiar properties in the midst of this renaissance. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, including Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy. Those movies brought back iconic scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, who revealed why it was so hard to wrap Halloween Ends and say goodbye to Laurie Strode .

Jamie Lee Curtis made her debut as final girl Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 original Halloween movie , and has been playing her on and off for decades. Halloween Ends was seemingly her swan song as that signature character, and finishing her run as Laurie was unsurprisingly an emotional experience. As she put it in a behind-the-scenes clip (via EW ) from the threequel’s set:

The whole concept of a horror movie is to stimulate emotions, and the making of it does the same thing. So to have done it three times with a group of people, and knowing that I'm not going to get to do it again with that same group of people, really has been very tough for me. It will be difficult to say goodbye to this group of people. Thank you so much for all of it.

How sweet is that? Creating movies often creates an intimate bond for the cast and crew, thanks to the long hours and isolation from one’s loved ones. And since David Gordon Green’s three Halloween movies were released in such quick succession, this was doubly true. And Jamie Lee Curtis seems to think of that group of artists as a chosen family.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments about wrapping Halloween Ends is yet another example of the iconic actress being an absolute sweetheart. She clearly wears her heart on her sleeve, especially when it comes to a property that she’s spent so long with. And her collaborative relationship with the cast and crew of the Blumhouse movies resulted in some truly iconic performances throughout the last few years.

The 2018 Halloween movie was a wild success when it hit theaters , and two more sequels were quickly greenlit from the team of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. While Halloween Kills arrived at the height of the pandemic, Halloween Ends rounded out the story this past October. And it seems like that’s the last we’ll see of Jamie Lee Curtis as the franchise’s main hero.

In the end, Halloween Ends was a super divisive installment of the franchise, with David Gordon Green and company taking some bold narrative swings. This includes a focus on the new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), and not having Michael Myers show up for the first 40 minutes. In the end Laurie and The Shape had one more epic fight, where she seemingly killed him for once and for all.

Halloween Ends is currently available for home purchase, and is streaming on Peacock. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. There are a number of exciting horror movies coming down the line, including M3GAN which has already been made into countless memes .

Comments / 6

Related
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Rolling Stone

Jamie Lee Curtis Passionately Defends Nepo Babies’ ‘Right to Exist’

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the few names floated around during this week’s never-ending conversations about who would be saved in a war against nepotism babies, sparked by an in-depth chart in New York magazine that traces the success of actors, singers, influencers and more back to their famous parents, or anyone they may have ever known who has breathed in the relative direction of the entertainment industry. Now, the actress’ immunity may be put at risk thanks to a lengthy, and fittingly dramatic statement defending nepotism babies. “I am not alone. There are many of us,” she wrote...
InsideHook

Jamie Lee Curtis Isn’t Thrilled by the “Nepo Baby” Discourse

As the year begins to wind down, a particular aspect of online discourse is ramping up — which is to say, heated debate over the presence of “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry. Vulture dedicated an array of features to the subject — and discussed the permutations of the category, which encompasses everyone from Margaret Qualley to the guys from Please Don’t Destroy.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy