Read full article on original website
Related
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
Nearly 50% of Workers Plan to Quit Their Jobs in 2023, According to a New Report
A survey of over 2,500 professionals found that 46% are either looking for a new job already or intend to start in the new year.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
You've Heard Of "Quiet Quitting," But Now Get Ready For "Shift Shock," The Trend That's Ruining Your New Job
Feel lied to about your new job? It's called shift shock, and it's not you.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
7 Jobs Americans Don’t Want To Work Anymore
The economy has been experiencing some serious ups and downs over the past few years, both as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent inflation that forced people to work more to afford the same...
A Chick-fil-A that paid workers with sandwiches instead of actual money was just fined by the Department of Labor
A Chick-fil-A outlet in North Carolina has run afoul of the Labor Department. A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina sparked outrage this summer by paying “volunteers” with sandwiches instead of money. Now, it’s been ordered by a federal agency to issue those workers paychecks. The Department of...
5 Worst Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?
We spend most of our lives working, so ideally, you have a job that you somewhat enjoy -- or that at least pays the bills. Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in...
'Spiteful' Worker Gets 6-Week Sick Leave Note After Being Denied 40 Hours of Overtime Pay
Is it ever justified for an employee to lie about an illness to skip work?. Photo byPhoto by Matheus Frade on UnsplashonUnsplash. Most people with full-time jobs will spend a large portion of their waking hours at work or working at their job. Even those who love their job still require a break from it now and again, and time to rest and recharge.
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Comments / 0