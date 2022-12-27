Pusha T & DJ Drama To Drop A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ In 2023

In 2022 DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape series experienced a sort of rebirth in popularity as artists like Yeezy, J. Cole, and Snoop Dogg dropped projects with the Atlanta mixtape DJ.

Now Pusha T is the latest big-name artist to confirm that he and DJ Drama will be adding to the illustrious Gangsta Grillz library in 2023, and we for one can’t wait to see what the two cook up when they both get in the kitchen. The news broke when King Push had a conversation with Rap Radar’s B. Dot on Twitter Spaces and revealed that the project would be hitting the block sometime in 2023. Needless to say, the Hip-Hop world was elated with the news and made their feelings known online.

This will be Pusha’s first project to drop since the release of his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry , which dropped in April of this year. Should be interesting to see if he addresses Kanye West’s MAGA-ish meltdown at any point of the project. Will he take any subliminal shots at Drake and rekindle their long-standing feud? Will his brother, No Malice make any contributions to the mixtape? We’ll just have to wait and see come next year.

Do y’all have high expectations for the Pusha T and DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

