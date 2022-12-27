ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ringleader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets lengthy prison sentence

By Rachel Van Gilder, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8Bvi_0jvkVTPd00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — One of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend 16 years in a federal prison.

Adam Fox was sentenced by Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. In addition to the 192 months in prison, the judge imposed five years of supervised release, $2,000 in fines and fees and ordered Fox to participate in a substance abuse recovery program.

“This is incredibly serious activity and there is no doubt about that in my mind,” Jonker said.

The judge said Whitmer will have to bear the trauma of the plot and it will weigh on other government officials as they consider their careers.

“That does need a forceful sentence from the court,” Jonker said.

Son of renowned American painter convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Investigators say Fox, of metro Grand Rapids, and another man, Barry Croft Jr. of Delaware, led a militia that planned to kidnap Whitmer. In court, prosecutors presented evidence that the men intended to snatch her from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and blow up bridges to slow down the police chasing them. Investigators say the men held training exercises and tried to buy explosives for the kidnapping — though the sellers were actually undercover FBI agents. The plot was busted in October 2020.

Federal prosecutors had argued Fox should be sentenced to life in prison under a terrorism enhancement that they said was appropriate because he planned to blow up bridges. They also said that his sentence should be severe because the victim in the case is a government official and because Fox was a leader in the plot.

“… Mr. Fox was really the driving force,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “I think it’s fair to say that none of this would have happened if Mr. Fox had not been involved.”

He said Fox was an active recruiter and told others he would lead by example. Kessler referenced all of the preparation the group did, including training at a “kill house” they built.

He condemned Fox’s motive for the alleged kidnapping, saying he wanted to start a revolution or “second Civil War.” He recognized the “outrageous” nature of the plot, but said that the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was evidence that Fox was not alone in his line of thinking. Kessler said that Fox’s sentence should serve as an example for others who might be considering similar plans.

Kessler called Fox remorseless, adding that Fox was “smirking” at him in the courtroom as he went through his sentencing arguments.

Defense attorneys disagreed with a life sentence , saying Fox and his group would never have been able to actually kidnap the governor. Fox’s attorney Christopher Gibbons spoke only briefly at sentencing, saying that prosecutors were overstating Fox’s role.

Asked by the judge if he would like to make a statement, Fox said only that he was satisfied with what his lawyer had put forth.

Whitmer did not attend the hearing, nor did she send a statement to be read aloud in open court.

Jonker agreed with prosecutors that Fox was in a leadership role and that the plot was clearly defined, had a clear target and had a deadline. He also made it clear he disagreed with the defense’s argument that Fox and his group were entrapped by FBI agents, saying he saw criminal intent from the defendants.

“We can all be thankful they (the FBI agents) were there early,” Jonker said.

But Jonker said that while the case was serious, he did not think a life sentence was necessary to serve as a deterrent.

Mother of fallen Capitol officer Sicknick: He died ‘because of people like Kari Lake’

Two of the conspirators pleaded guilty and two other co-defendants were acquitted in the spring. The spring jury deadlocked on Fox and Croft; they were retried and convicted in August .

Sentencing for Croft — described by Kessler as the “ideas guy” of the conspiracy — is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Counties scramble in aftermath of judge’s SAFE-T Act ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Nearly two-thirds of the counties in the state will not be eliminating cash bail on January 1st. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with state’s attorneys Wednesday night, ruling that the cash bail provisions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. The state is appealing that ruling to the Supreme Court. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois awaits judge’s decision on SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A self-imposed deadline put in place by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge to make a ruling on the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act arrived Wednesday, but an official ruling has yet to be made. Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court said he wanted to make his decision before […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IDOH urges parents to get kids tested for lead

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A press release from the Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to get their children tested for lead exposure due to upcoming legislation that will take place on Jan. 1, 2023.  All healthcare providers that serve children are required by the House Enrolled Act 1313 to offer lead testing […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said in the Putnamville District, there were […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

The five biggest Illinois lottery winners of 2022

Lottery luck made millions of Illinoisans winners in 2022, but only a handful made millions of dollars. In total, 37 tickets worth $1 million or more have been sold in Illinois this year according to a spokesperson with the Illinois Lottery. However far fewer winnings have exceeded multiples of millions. Here are the five biggest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Ring in 2023 with a “First Day Hike” at state parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources offers “First Day Hikes” at most of its state parks and lakes. DNR says it’s a healthy way to start 2023. The hikes offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Hikes will be held at the following parks in […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy