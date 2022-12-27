Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Animal shelters seeking donations, running adoption specials to aid high volume
Local animal shelters are seeking donations to keep animals fed and loved until they find their forever homes. During the holidays, several shelters have run specials on adoption fees to free up space in their kennels. The specials are designed to encourage potential pet owners to bring in donations in exchange for a lower adoption fee for their new friend.
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
Fox 19
‘I’m proud of him:’ Milford 18-year-old praised for rushing to woman’s rescue
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State 18-year-old is being hailed as a hero after helping a woman who fell more than 20 feet down a hill. Lucas Hardoerfer, 18, happened to be at the right place at the right time Wednesday evening. “I just wanted to go on a quick...
linknky.com
Burst pipe floods four floors at Children’s Home of NKY
The extreme cold felt over the holiday weekend burst a pipe at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK) Behavioral Health, flooding four floors and causing damage that officials said could take months to undo. When the Greater Cincinnati region experience sub-zero temperatures over Dec. 24 and 25, Children’s Home...
WLWT 5
Waffle House employees' home catches fire Christmas morning, community now rallying around them
HAMILTON, Ohio — At the Waffle House in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon, customers received service with a smile. Employee Kayla Reichenbach greeted them with a smile and thanked them for coming in. What patrons probably didn't notice was the hardship Kayla Reichenbach and her husband Jeffery Reichenbach, who also works...
spectrumnews1.com
'I couldn’t leave her': Families forced to choose between homelessness, pet surrender find a third option through Found House
CINCINNATI — For 13 years, Dan Johnson and his cat, Snowy, were inseparable. Raising her since birth, Johnson considers the cat his family, and the retired veteran wanted nothing more than to spend his days watching TV with Snowy curled up on his lap. Then in March, Johnson, who...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building
Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011. That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010. Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. 15-year-old...
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
linknky.com
Kenton County Police looking for Independence man
The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
wevv.com
Ohio County Sheriff warns of Mega Millions phone scam
Ohio County residents continue to deal with a phone scam that involves the lottery. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty shared on Facebook that an individual has called residents, advising them that he is with the Mega Millions lottery and they have won money and a truck. Sheriff Beatty said he...
WRBI Radio
Vehicle crashes into wall of pharmacy
Versailles, IN — No one was seriously injured when a vehicle smashed into the wall of the CVS Pharmacy on High Street in Versailles Wednesday afternoon. It’s not clear what caused the accident. Versailles Fire Rescue also responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek off...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
