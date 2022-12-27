Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Five-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Includes LSU in Final Five Schools
LSU has made 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson’s final five schools, the 2024 prospect announced on Saturday. The Tigers, along with Alabama, Colorado, Miami, and Georgia, all have the chance to win the Robinson sweepstakes as he continues locking in on making a decision. Robinson, who is rated the No....
WAFB.com
Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers
LSU continues preps for Purdue; won't have Kayshon Boutte for Citrus Bowl. LSU didn't reach the CFP or win the SEC Championship, but the Tigers have the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of the Florida sun and finish 2022 the right way. McKernan says law firm spent $750,000 to $1M...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
Jayden Daniels Talks Decision to Return to LSU, Injury Update
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels still has something to prove in the purple and gold. After a year where he saw his game reach new heights, it’s a championship or bust mentality in 2023. The decision to return to Baton Rouge was one he thought long and hard about, but...
Purdue Assistant Drew Brees Reacts To Facing LSU
Two weeks ago, Purdue announced that program legend Drew Brees would join its coaching staff for the Citrus Bowl. He's listed as an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers. Brees reportedly wants to help Purdue's staff as it transitions from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters. Purdue will try to finish...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program
LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
theadvocate.com
Alexis Morris is finding herself in new role for the LSU women's basketball program
The pieces appear to be falling into place for the LSU women’s basketball program, which has a theme for the season of “Piece it 2gether.”. One piece that is locked in is the first one coach Kim Mulkey counted on — point guard Alexis Morris. In recent games, she’s found her way in a new role as more of a facilitator than a scorer as the No. 9 Tigers (13-0, 1-0 SEC) prepare for Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
State of the LSU WR Room After Kayshon Boutte's Departure
With LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers’ wideout depth certainly took a hit, but this program returns some serious production heading into next season. Boutte, who took on more of a leadership role in 2022, played a big factor...
theadvocate.com
LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas
LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
theadvocate.com
LSU women step up on defense and open SEC play with road victory over Arkansas
For the first 15 minutes of their Southeastern Conference opener, the LSU women’s basketball team didn’t allow a single free-throw attempt. That’s quite the feat, considering two facts. One, their opponent, Arkansas, was the home team. And two, the Razorbacks lead the SEC in free-throw attempts with nearly 90 more than the second-highest total.
theadvocate.com
Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern
Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
theadvocate.com
Kylan Dugas banks in game-winner to net New Iberia title
Kylan Dugas banked in a short jump shot with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the championship game of the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday. Neither team led by more than four points in a game with 10...
theadvocate.com
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final
Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody
New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com
Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins
Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
theadvocate.com
Big first half with seven 3-pointers powers Madison Prep past Karr at Big 10 Classic
Early-season basketball is usually a mix of good and bad for most high school teams. Madison Prep was very good in the first half and led by 18 points. Karr made a modest run in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Madison Prep kept its composure in a 46-33 victory over Karr in the Big 10 Classic played Friday night at Scotlandville High School.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more
From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize. But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?. With a little...
