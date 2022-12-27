ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
The Spun

Purdue Assistant Drew Brees Reacts To Facing LSU

Two weeks ago, Purdue announced that program legend Drew Brees would join its coaching staff for the Citrus Bowl. He's listed as an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers. Brees reportedly wants to help Purdue's staff as it transitions from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters. Purdue will try to finish...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program

LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
theadvocate.com

Alexis Morris is finding herself in new role for the LSU women's basketball program

The pieces appear to be falling into place for the LSU women’s basketball program, which has a theme for the season of “Piece it 2gether.”. One piece that is locked in is the first one coach Kim Mulkey counted on — point guard Alexis Morris. In recent games, she’s found her way in a new role as more of a facilitator than a scorer as the No. 9 Tigers (13-0, 1-0 SEC) prepare for Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com

LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas

LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
theadvocate.com

LSU women step up on defense and open SEC play with road victory over Arkansas

For the first 15 minutes of their Southeastern Conference opener, the LSU women’s basketball team didn’t allow a single free-throw attempt. That’s quite the feat, considering two facts. One, their opponent, Arkansas, was the home team. And two, the Razorbacks lead the SEC in free-throw attempts with nearly 90 more than the second-highest total.
theadvocate.com

Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern

Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
theadvocate.com

Kylan Dugas banks in game-winner to net New Iberia title

Kylan Dugas banked in a short jump shot with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the championship game of the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday. Neither team led by more than four points in a game with 10...
theadvocate.com

Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
brproud.com

LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
theadvocate.com

New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com

Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins

Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
