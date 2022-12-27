ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

'It's not just one player': Broncos believe Russell Wilson is fixable, hope to find right coach for team

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdTl1_0jvkSCXt00
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gets ready to run on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong

ENGLEWOOD — The last time the Broncos hosted a press conference in their team auditorium at Dove Valley was Russell Wilson's long-term extension on Sept. 1.

It was a day of celebration for the organization, believing they had signed their quarterback of the future. Fast forward 118 days to Dec. 27 and Broncos GM George Paton and owner and CEO Greg Penner were back in that auditorium, but this time it wasn't a celebration. It was for a press conference explaining the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett and how they hope to fix the franchise, including Wilson.

Wilson has not been the quarterback the Broncos thought they signed to a five-year, $245 million contract. He's had his worst season of his career, totaling 3,019 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. And whoever the Broncos hire, they will be tasked with trying to get Wilson back to Pro Bowl form.

"I think it's really important whoever we hire has a relationship with the quarterback — Russ, whoever, the backups," Paton said Tuesday. "But our entire offense as well. The entire defense. We need someone to fix the special teams. Really, all three phases is what we want our coach to be an expert in. Not just one person."

Due to Wilson's large contract, he's likely not going anywhere for at least another year. If the Broncos were to cut him this offseason, it would cost the team over $100 million in cap space, which isn't feasible to build a team. But they could cut him in 2024, though, it would still be a massive hit cap space — roughly $60 million over two years.

Getting rid of Wilson isn't something the Broncos are considering right now, though. Right now, they're focused on finding a new coach.

"The decision to have Russell here was a long-term one," Penner said. "This season has not been up to his standards or expectations. We saw some glimpses of it in the last few weeks. He knows he can play better. We know he can play better."

And if the next coach wants to keep their job longer than Hackett, who only lasted 15 games, they will need Wilson to play to his standard. That's why Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell — who each spent time coaching Wilson in Seattle — have been considered leading candidates for the job.

Because even if the Broncos don't want to admit it, this next hire is as much about Wilson as it is about the rest of the team. The key to turning around the Broncos, at least in the short term, is fixing Wilson first and foremost.

"He needs to be better," Paton said. "But I don't think we made the coaching change based on Russ. That wasn't what it was all about. That's not why we're getting a new coach — to turn around Russ. It's about the entire organization. It's about the entire football team. It's not just one player. It's not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe that he is. We do."

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
New York Post

NFC South up for grabs in key Buccaneers-Panthers battle

The pillow fight that is the NFC South can be decided once and for all — for better or worse — on Sunday in Tampa. A win by the Buccaneers (7-8)  over the Panthers (6-9) at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and Tampa Bay will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third consecutive year, regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. A win by the Panthers, who’ve won four of their past six games under interim head coach Steve Wilks, will elevate them into a tie with the Buccaneers with the...
TAMPA, FL
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Penner could make the Broncos a winner again

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray's big finish, turnover troubles, Bones Hyland heats up

DENVER • It was a quiet night for Jamal Murray before things got loud. “When the game gets on the line, and it’s money time, we know that we can go to — regardless of what happened the first 45 minutes — we can go to the Jamal and Nikola two-man game and something good is going to happen,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the 124-119 win over Miami. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy