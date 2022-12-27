'It's not just one player': Broncos believe Russell Wilson is fixable, hope to find right coach for team

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gets ready to run on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong

ENGLEWOOD — The last time the Broncos hosted a press conference in their team auditorium at Dove Valley was Russell Wilson's long-term extension on Sept. 1.

It was a day of celebration for the organization, believing they had signed their quarterback of the future. Fast forward 118 days to Dec. 27 and Broncos GM George Paton and owner and CEO Greg Penner were back in that auditorium, but this time it wasn't a celebration. It was for a press conference explaining the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett and how they hope to fix the franchise, including Wilson.

Wilson has not been the quarterback the Broncos thought they signed to a five-year, $245 million contract. He's had his worst season of his career, totaling 3,019 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. And whoever the Broncos hire, they will be tasked with trying to get Wilson back to Pro Bowl form.

"I think it's really important whoever we hire has a relationship with the quarterback — Russ, whoever, the backups," Paton said Tuesday. "But our entire offense as well. The entire defense. We need someone to fix the special teams. Really, all three phases is what we want our coach to be an expert in. Not just one person."

Due to Wilson's large contract, he's likely not going anywhere for at least another year. If the Broncos were to cut him this offseason, it would cost the team over $100 million in cap space, which isn't feasible to build a team. But they could cut him in 2024, though, it would still be a massive hit cap space — roughly $60 million over two years.

Getting rid of Wilson isn't something the Broncos are considering right now, though. Right now, they're focused on finding a new coach.

"The decision to have Russell here was a long-term one," Penner said. "This season has not been up to his standards or expectations. We saw some glimpses of it in the last few weeks. He knows he can play better. We know he can play better."

And if the next coach wants to keep their job longer than Hackett, who only lasted 15 games, they will need Wilson to play to his standard. That's why Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell — who each spent time coaching Wilson in Seattle — have been considered leading candidates for the job.

Because even if the Broncos don't want to admit it, this next hire is as much about Wilson as it is about the rest of the team. The key to turning around the Broncos, at least in the short term, is fixing Wilson first and foremost.

"He needs to be better," Paton said. "But I don't think we made the coaching change based on Russ. That wasn't what it was all about. That's not why we're getting a new coach — to turn around Russ. It's about the entire organization. It's about the entire football team. It's not just one player. It's not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe that he is. We do."