Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital is offering paid summer internships for college students studying healthcare or business administration, SILive.com reported Dec. 28. The "Executive Healthcare Summer Internship" allows undergraduate juniors and seniors to attend hospital-wide meetings and present a final project to executive leaders under the direction of a director-level mentor. Students will receive hands-on experience in hospital operations, financial analysis, project management, process improvement and community outreach, a hospital spokesperson told the news site.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO