New York City, NY

beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital offers college students a peek into the C-suite

Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital is offering paid summer internships for college students studying healthcare or business administration, SILive.com reported Dec. 28. The "Executive Healthcare Summer Internship" allows undergraduate juniors and seniors to attend hospital-wide meetings and present a final project to executive leaders under the direction of a director-level mentor. Students will receive hands-on experience in hospital operations, financial analysis, project management, process improvement and community outreach, a hospital spokesperson told the news site.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Garnet Health terminates CEO

Garnet Health terminates CEO

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has ended its contract with president and CEO Alfred Pilong Jr. The health system's board terminated Mr. Pilong after the first year of a three-year contract, the Mid-Hudson News reported Dec. 30. Jerry Dunlavey — the health system's current vice president of operations and COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y. — was named interim president and CEO.
MONTICELLO, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Outgoing RWJBarnabas CEO reflects on 32-year career, from merger to COVID-19

In 1991, Barry Ostrowsky joined Barnabas Health as executive vice president and general counsel. In 2016, Barnabas Health merged with Robert Wood Johnson Health System, and he became the first president and CEO of the resulting West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. At the end of 2022, Mr. Ostroworsky is retiring...
WEST ORANGE, NJ

