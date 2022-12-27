OBITUARY: Otis Whittaker, Sr.

Otis was born on May 29, 1944, in Petersburg, TN, and was the son of the late Namous and Alberta Whitaker. He was called home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, in Annapolis, MD.

Otis served his country proudly and retired from the Army after 24 honorable years. He was later employed with the Office of Inspector General for 22 years and retired in 2011.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his ‘Fellas’ group, eating seafood, and watching sports. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Otis was preceded in death by his parents Namous and Alberta Whitaker, 2 brothers, Joe Whitaker and Eugene Whitaker, and 3 sisters, Ruth Helen Whitaker, Christie Bard, and Bettye Blanche Carney.

Otis leaves to cherish his memory 3 sons, Timothy Crutcher, Otis Whitaker, Jr., and Brandon Whitaker, 1 sister, Mai Gladys Martin, daughter-in-law Lacey Harvey Whitaker and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.