ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, TN

OBITUARY: Otis Whittaker, Sr.

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzPBE_0jvkQu0v00

Otis was born on May 29, 1944, in Petersburg, TN, and was the son of the late Namous and Alberta Whitaker. He was called home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, in Annapolis, MD.

Otis served his country proudly and retired from the Army after 24 honorable years. He was later employed with the Office of Inspector General for 22 years and retired in 2011.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his ‘Fellas’ group, eating seafood, and watching sports. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Otis was preceded in death by his parents Namous and Alberta Whitaker, 2 brothers, Joe Whitaker and Eugene Whitaker, and 3 sisters, Ruth Helen Whitaker, Christie Bard, and Bettye Blanche Carney.

Otis leaves to cherish his memory 3 sons, Timothy Crutcher, Otis Whitaker, Jr., and Brandon Whitaker, 1 sister, Mai Gladys Martin, daughter-in-law Lacey Harvey Whitaker and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Related
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Steve Cruse

Steve Cruse, age 69 of Nashville, TN passed away on December 23, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Hoyt and Ruth Cruse; and brother, Michael Ray Cruse. Steve was a retired mechanic from the Metro Motor Pool. Survived by wife of 30 years, Sandra Cruse; daughters, Stephanie (Jason) Brazzell and Kaila (Sean) Sutton-McClure); grandchildren, Savannah Brazzell, and Charles “Charlie” Brazzell.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Sarah Lanier Engels

Sarah Lanier Engels of Nashville, Tenn., passed away at St. Thomas West on Saturday, December 24, 2022; she was 101 years old. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband; Robert B. Engels, her daughter; Judith L. Engels, and her sister-in-law; Cynthia A. Engels. She is survived by her son; Larry B. Engels, grandson; Bret A. Engels, son-in-law; Grady Ring, niece; Dr. Susan Carpenter, and other nephews and nieces.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Roger Donald Tomlinson

Roger Donald Tomlinson, age 87, of Nashville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born in Fairview, TN on April 28, 1935. Roger is preceded in death by his parents George Leslie Tomlinson and Rose Etta Tomlinson; sisters Clemmie Hall and Juanita Stricker; brothers George Tomlinson, Paul Tomlinson and Benton Tomlinson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Lavinia Jones Fillebrown

Lavinia Jones Fillebrown passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 following a brief illness. Lavinia was born June 13, 1926 to Margaret McDaniel Jones and Ralph Culbert Jones in Nashville, TN. She graduated from Ward-Belmont in Nashville, Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts, and attended Vanderbilt University. Lavinia married Thomas Scott...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at 6:15 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Gateway Academy Participates in Angel Tree

Learning Lab’s Gateway Academy students participate in the Angel Tree program every year at the end of the fall semester. They take part in the Angel Tree program through the Rutherford County Foster Parents Association (RCFPA), which serves foster children and families in Rutherford County. “There are thousands of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – December 26, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 26 -January 1, 2023. 1NYE Bash Nashville. Bicentennial Capital Mall, 600 James...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Coordinated Police Work Leads to Arrest of Burglary Suspect

Coordinated police work led to the overnight arrest of Travon Webb, 18, after a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 15th Avenue South. Midtown Hills Precinct officers quickly responded to the break-in Tuesday night in which two male suspects entered a side door of the victim’s home, took keys to a black Lexus SUV, and drove off in the vehicle. Officers issued a description of the suspects and stolen SUV. East Precinct Officer Dillon Hunt spotted the Lexus around 11:30 p.m. in the Harmony Way area. Officer Hunt attempted to stop the SUV but the driver, later identified as Webb, fled at a high rate of speed onto East Trinity Lane. After the Lexus struck a guardrail while attempting to enter Ellington Parkway South, Webb and two passengers fled on foot. Webb was taken into custody while the other two eluded capture.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World

Big 7 Travel released its “50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022” and Nashville makes the list. Big 7 Travel asked its social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Years’ Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year. Nashville was named the 4th Best Place to Spend New Year’s Eve 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
913
Followers
4K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy