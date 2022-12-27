ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Rich Dressler

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
Rich Dressler, 76, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on December 22, 2022.

He was a member of the White House First Baptist Church. He loved his family and working at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home for the past 20 years. He adored his wife, Georgia of 28 years. He is preceded by his father, George Dressler; his loving mother, Margaret Savage; step-father, Ralph Savage. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Dressler; step-children, Ashley (Emily) Mofield and April (Matt) McKinney; grandchildren, Ellie, Ian, Liam & Aidan; sisters, Sharon Holt & Ann Baxter; nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 1 pm until service time at 3 pm at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home. Service will be officiated by Dr. Ashley Mofield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alive Hospice of Nashville.

