Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Carolyn Sullivan Fakes

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
Carolyn Sullivan Fakes age 72 of Nashville, TN. December 21, 2022.

Survived by daughter, Jennifer Graves; grandsons, Jay Graves and Hunter (Kayla) Graves; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Jaylynn, Kaylynn, Khrissa, Taliah, Malachi, Michaela, and Zachariah; and brother, Larry (Teressa) Sullivan.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Robin. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

