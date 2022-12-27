Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer scores win in hemophilia B gene therapy study
Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy that's designed for the patient to produce factor IX, a blood-clotting protein, was effective and safe in a phase 3 study, the drugmaker said Dec. 29. The experimental therapy, fidanacogene elaparvovec, reduced the annualized bleeding rate of total bleeds by 71 percent. The trial compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
The COVID-19 treatment landscape
After virus mutations spurred the FDA to yank Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug from the market, public health experts told Becker's their predictions for the future of COVID-19 treatments. The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is less severe than those of past seasons, but it is compounded by high vaccination rates...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pushed to the brink, physician frustration over COVID-19 misinformation grows
COVID-19 is still causing hundreds of deaths a day and tens of thousands of hospitalizations. Still, myths and misinformation about the disease, vaccines and treatments are rampant, fueling growing frustration among overburdened healthcare providers, according to a Dec. 28 report from The New York Times. The misinformation continues to keep...
beckershospitalreview.com
Corewell Health partners with medical VR training company
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health has partnered with Swedish medtech company Mentice AB to deploy virtual reality surgical training tools at their health system. Under the terms of the agreement, the health system will pay Mentice $540,000 to use its Mentice VIST VR surgery training product line, according to a Dec. 30 Mentice news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
WellSpan's 'nerve center' seeks to disperse overcrowding, relieve staff
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has developed a "nerve center" to help manage high patient volumes in its emergency rooms, Patriot-News reported Dec. 30. The center, called "WellTrack," is run from a room with 11 wall-mounted screens and a series of computer stations with triple monitors. Staff members monitor information from about 1,000 hospital beds to send patients to the hospital with the best resources to fit their specific needs.
beckershospitalreview.com
The investments Mayo, Mass General and Cedars-Sinai made in 2022
From companies working on coding automation to advances in cellular therapeutics, the top health systems across the country are investing in startups and established firms through their venture capital arms. Here are some of the investments Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and Mass General Brigham Ventures made in 2022:
beckershospitalreview.com
Rush Health taps medical director of value-based care
Chicago-based Rush Health has appointed Garth Walker, MD, as its medical director of value-based care. Dr. Walker will be responsible for identifying and developing innovative reimbursement models in value-based care that advance the health system's growth and financial sustainability, according to a Dec. 27 Rush news release. He will play...
Comments / 0