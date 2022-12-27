York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has developed a "nerve center" to help manage high patient volumes in its emergency rooms, Patriot-News reported Dec. 30. The center, called "WellTrack," is run from a room with 11 wall-mounted screens and a series of computer stations with triple monitors. Staff members monitor information from about 1,000 hospital beds to send patients to the hospital with the best resources to fit their specific needs.

