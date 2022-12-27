Read full article on original website
Related
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
abc27.com
Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
New Year’s Eve; pork & sauerkraut; people to watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. High: 54; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today & Sunday; rainy on Saturday. 23 in ‘23: We’ve pulled together a list of 23 Pennsylvanians that will (probably) grab our attention in the year ahead. Out with the old: Here’s...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
parenthoodandpassports.com
Pennsylvania with Kids | 18 FUN Family-Friendly Things to Do in Pennsylvania This Winter
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As wintertime arrives in Pennsylvania, you may be at a loss when it comes to ideas for traveling with children to the Keystone State. However, you’ll be glad to know there are many iconic family-friendly places to visit that will keep you and your kids entertained. With an array of fun things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy – even when the bitter cold winter months set in.
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations
Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
cityandstatepa.com
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
Are Ames Department Stores Really Returning to Pennsylvania in 2023?
With 2023 just days away, we’ve learned about a new bit of nostalgia that could be coming to Pennsylvania in the new year. An insanely popular ‘90s retailer could be returning to Pennsylvania in the new year for the first time since 2002. Ames Department Stores says they’ll...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes
Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
While new reported COVID cases fall in PA, hospitalizations tick up. See latest CDC map
31 Pennsylvania counties are at a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC. See where your county stands.
Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year
(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
butlerradio.com
Census Bureau: PA Lost 40K In People Over Last Year
A new study shows that there were thousands of people who moved out of Pennsylvania last year. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a loss of about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022. The Pittsburgh Metropolitan area saw a decrease of 17,000 people. According to the latest...
erienewsnow.com
Part 2: One-On-One with Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - After two terms in office, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is reflecting on his years in public service. From an unprecedented health crisis and criticism over lockdowns, to historic budget surpluses and praise over fiscal responsibility- it's hard to find a dull moment during his time as governor.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Gas Tax Expected to Increase in 2023
Pennsylvania drivers could soon be paying more at the pump. A law signed in 2013 by former Governor Tom Corbett is set to trigger an automatic gas tax increase. On January 1, Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by$0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61 a gallon. Pennsylvania already has...
Parx Casino One of Many Fighting to Establish What Gambling Looks Like in Pennsylvania
A popular Bucks County casino has become a major player in the recent movement to bring gambling back to traditional establishments. Katherine Sayre wrote about the local casino in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Parx Casino became embroiled in one of the most contentious topics in the gambling...
The best restaurant in Pennsylvania visited by Guy Fieri, report
Editors Note: The original story has been updated to clarify that Fieri did not select the top restaurant overall, but rather Mashed. Mashed is the source of this content that information was originally aggregated from. (WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television was a fan of this Pennsylvania restaurant. Guy Fieri […]
PA Environment Digest: A look back at the oil and gas industry in 2022
Reprinted from PA Environment Digest Pennsylvania continues to be the second largest producer of natural gas in the nation, behind Texas, according to DEP. The oil and gas industry has had a record 2022 in many ways. Natural gas prices increased over 94.7 percent and stock prices of drillers skyrocketed in Pennsylvania. The industry generally had record LNG natural gas exports linking the U.S. to high-priced markets in Europe and...
Comments / 2