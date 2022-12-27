ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

City of MLT closures for New Year’s Eve, Day

A reminder that Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the observed New Year’s Day holiday. The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Check the pool schedule here for hours. Your email address will not...
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location

The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
August (Gus) Lehman: Founding member of St. Thomas More Parish was known for his kindness

Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.
LYNNWOOD, WA
City issues annual stormwater report

The City of Mountlake Terrace has released its Annual Stormwater Report for 2022. The report offers information about how and where the city manages rain runoff — a timely topic given the city’s recent urban flooding. There are also updates on major projects. You can read the report...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Under the weather: Gradual drying expected as we march closer to 2023

The month of December has given us quite a bit of excitement this year. We’ve had significant snowfall, rainfall, wind and even a historic freezing rain event. I don’t ever recall seeing what I saw last Friday with the freezing rain. When I stepped outside, it was literally like stepping onto an ice rink. Even when stepping slowly and carefully, it was still very slippery. Hopefully you all were able to hunker down and avoid the roads. WSDOT essentially pleaded with the public Friday morning to stay home due to the excessive number of accidents — I’m sure many of you have seen videos like this one, especially from hilly Seattle. Absolutely brutal!
SEATTLE, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 26-29, 2022

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman said someone broke the back passenger-side window of her vehicle while it was parked outside Arbor Village apartments and stole a box of office supplies located inside. 21900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace PD officers met Edmonds PD officers to take custody of...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

