The month of December has given us quite a bit of excitement this year. We’ve had significant snowfall, rainfall, wind and even a historic freezing rain event. I don’t ever recall seeing what I saw last Friday with the freezing rain. When I stepped outside, it was literally like stepping onto an ice rink. Even when stepping slowly and carefully, it was still very slippery. Hopefully you all were able to hunker down and avoid the roads. WSDOT essentially pleaded with the public Friday morning to stay home due to the excessive number of accidents — I’m sure many of you have seen videos like this one, especially from hilly Seattle. Absolutely brutal!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO