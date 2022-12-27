Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
City of MLT closures for New Year’s Eve, Day
A reminder that Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the observed New Year’s Day holiday. The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Check the pool schedule here for hours. Your email address will not...
mltnews.com
Community Transit, Sound Transit offering fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve
Community Transit and Sound Transit said they will provide fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve, giving passengers a safe and reliable option for their holiday travel plans. Community Transit:. Ride for free, no fare collected on all services, including Zip Alderwood Shuttle. All buses will be on a...
mltnews.com
Art Beat: Ring in the New Year with an art exhibit, an author talk and an audition
I’m waking from the post-Christmas, pre-New Year fog to share some art-related events to look forward to in 2023. Cole Gallery hosts Plein Air Washington Artists juried exhibit. Opening Reception – Friday, Jan. 6, 4-7 p.m. Art Walk Celebrations – Thursday, Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 (The People’s...
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
mltnews.com
Robert DeLeo: Active at St. Thomas More Parish, he loved to fish, hike and travel
Robert “Bob” Doyle DeLeo, passed away on Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022, in Lynnwood, Washington. He was the first baby born at the new hospital in Port Townsend, Washington on January 24, 1930, to John and Caryl DeLeo. During High School in Port Townsend, he served in...
mltnews.com
August (Gus) Lehman: Founding member of St. Thomas More Parish was known for his kindness
Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.
mltnews.com
City issues annual stormwater report
The City of Mountlake Terrace has released its Annual Stormwater Report for 2022. The report offers information about how and where the city manages rain runoff — a timely topic given the city’s recent urban flooding. There are also updates on major projects. You can read the report...
mltnews.com
Economic Alliance of Snohomish County hosting 2023 Legislative Kick-Off Jan. 5
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County (EASC) will be hosting its 2023 Legislative Kick-Off from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 5 in Everett. EASC will bring together elected leaders to discuss the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. “By sharing our ideas with legislators, they can better advocate...
mltnews.com
Eight-story, 425-unit apartment building proposed near MLT light rail station
The City of Mountlake Terrace is reviewing the site plan for an eight-story, mixed-use apartment building with 425 units proposed for 5901 236th St. S.W., just east of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and Sound Transit’s planned light rail station. The owner of the proposed Candela Apartments project is...
mltnews.com
Under the weather: Gradual drying expected as we march closer to 2023
The month of December has given us quite a bit of excitement this year. We’ve had significant snowfall, rainfall, wind and even a historic freezing rain event. I don’t ever recall seeing what I saw last Friday with the freezing rain. When I stepped outside, it was literally like stepping onto an ice rink. Even when stepping slowly and carefully, it was still very slippery. Hopefully you all were able to hunker down and avoid the roads. WSDOT essentially pleaded with the public Friday morning to stay home due to the excessive number of accidents — I’m sure many of you have seen videos like this one, especially from hilly Seattle. Absolutely brutal!
mltnews.com
State patrol to conduct high-visibility enforcement in Snohomish County New Year’s Eve
In an effort to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, the Washington State Patrol is conducting a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) patrol on Saturday, Dec. 31. This will be the fourth of four HiVE patrols happening statewide during the holiday season. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission reports Washington state witnessed...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 26-29, 2022
23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman said someone broke the back passenger-side window of her vehicle while it was parked outside Arbor Village apartments and stole a box of office supplies located inside. 21900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace PD officers met Edmonds PD officers to take custody of...
