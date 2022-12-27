Read full article on original website
Zeekr 001 gains 140-kwh battery with claimed 621-mile range
China’s Zeekr has launched an updated version of its debut model, the 001 performance hatchback, for 2023. The premium EV brand of Geely hasn’t messed around with the 001’s handsome looks but has upped the vehicle’s performance in a major way. The 001 is now available...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
Ford F-150 Lightning: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023
Ford has revolutionized the pickup truck—by making a fully electric version of its top-selling vehicle, the F-150. While doing that, and seemingly changing as little as possible about all that already makes the F-150 so desirable, it’s created a better vehicle. That’s why even though the F-150 Lightning isn’t the first mass-produced fully electric pickup, it’s our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023.
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Jan. 8
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to travel between both sides each day under a quarantine-free arrangement, the city’s leader said Thursday. The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the...
BestReviews tech expert shares products that will help you become more organized in the new year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New Year’s resolutions aren’t all about fitness and weight loss. For many, the new year marks a perfect opportunity to organize their house and life. There are numerous products for staying organized, but many overlook the electronics that can help. To learn more about products that can help you stay organized, we sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez.
Porsche’s classic-car auction site sees 75% sales rate in first year
The online trading place for classic cars launched by Porsche has delivered promising numbers after its first year in operation. Marqued was launched in 2021 by Porsche Digital, Porsche’s division for developing digital business models, originally as a blog to share stories about classic cars. For example, a popular recent story was how the color Moonstone was no longer available at Porsche.
Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023
Honda has done it again. For the second time, the brand’s budget—though that term is starting to be debatable—hot hatch has pulled off an upset by besting faster, more powerful, more luxurious, and more expensive competitors. The Honda Civic Type R has earned the title of Motor...
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
Mercedes-Benz expands sunroof recall for C-Class, E-Class
Mercedes-Benz has expanded a previous recall to include 123,696 older C-Class, CLS, and E-Class sedans, wagons, and coupes for a sunroof panel that can come loose and increase the risk of injury to other road users, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The bonding between the glass panel of the sunroof and...
Each EV with V2G charger might earn $15,000 over 10 years
Each bidirectional EV charger installed could pay for itself in three years, and earn up to $15,000 over 10 years, according to projections from a firm that provides such equipment. Chargers installed for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operation, allowing EVs to discharge power back into the grid, have similar upfront costs to...
Rivian R1T: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2023
If we had an award for coolest car to buy, the 2023 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck would win that, too. Instead, the first offering from the electric vehicle startup with a plant in Normal, Ill., wins The Car Connection’s Best Luxury Car To Buy 2023. Two convergent trends...
GM hikes 2023 Chevy Bolt EV price as $7,500 tax credit returns
The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV once again qualifies for the federal EV tax credit, but now it’s also getting a small price increase. General Motors lost eligibility for the $7,500 credit when it reached the 200,000-unit sales cap that was previously in place. Under the revamped rules enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and due to take effect Jan. 1, manufacturers that previously phased out under the 200,000-unit rule can once again qualify—if they meet new requirements for domestic assembly, as well as sourcing requirements for battery minerals, among other things.
Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
Kia Telluride: Best Family Car To Buy 2023
For the third year in a row, the Kia Telluride wins The Car Connection’s Best Family Car To Buy 2023. No stranger on the winner’s podium, the handsome three-row SUV won our top overall Best Car To Buy 2020 award when it was new that year, and its winning formula of macho looks, family room spaciousness, and premium grade features at a mainstream value continue to lead the pack.
